Twist, black holes produce a lot of gold

To create heavy metals like gold and silver, but also thorium and uranium, the universe has to create a lot of energy. Usually the formation of these elements is the result of a supernova explosion or collision between neutron stars.

However, a recent study showed that it could also happen in whirling discs around newborn black holes. “In our study, we have systematically studied for the first time the conversion rates of neutrons and protons for a large number of disk configurations using elaborate computer simulations, and we have found that disks are very rich in neutrons as long as there are certain. conditions, “said astrophysicist Oliver Just of the GSI Helmholtz Center for Heavy Ion Research in Germany.

The small black hole is thought to be surrounded by a ring of dense, hot material, which swirls around and feeds on it, like water in a drain. In these environments, neutrinos are emitted in abundance, and astronomers have long speculated that nucleosynthesis could take place as a result.

“These data are currently insufficient. But with the next generation of accelerators, such as the Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research (FAIR), it will be possible to measure them with unprecedented accuracy in the future,” said astrophysicist Andreas Bauswein of GSI Helmholtz Center. for research on heavy ions.

“The well-coordinated interplay of theoretical models, experiments and astronomical observations will allow us researchers in the coming years to test neutron star mergers as the source of the elements.”

