twist for Juventus-Napoli, new postponements in sight

Juventus-Naples it was played regularly as scheduled, unlike what happened in the last championship for the match in Turin, scheduled for October, but then recovered in April due to the well-known block imposed by the Campania ASL on the president’s club De Laurentiis, in full second wave of Coronavirus.

More than a year later, however, one of the most anticipated traditional and rivalry matches of the football season is always a coincidence and again due to the resurgence of contagions.

Juventus-Napoli, twists in series: the bianconeri evaluate the appeal

And just as it happened in 2021, the risk that the match passes from the pitch seems high, where the match ended with a 1-1 that does not satisfy anyone looking at the ranking, the courts, to the sound of appeals.

As reported by ‘Il Mattino’, in fact, Juventus would be evaluating the possibility of presenting appeal against Napoli for the Italian club’s failure to comply with the rules of the protocol that was still in force on 6 January.

At the center of the possible, but very probable, legal battle between the clubs is in particular the decision of Napoli to send on the field Amir Rrhamani, Stanislav Lobotka And Piotr Zielinski despite the halt imposed by the Asl 2 Nord of the Campania capital, which arrived a few hours after the landing of the plane which, on Tuesday evening, had requested theisolation of the three players who, although negative to Coronavirus, had had contact with positive subjects in the 48 hours prior to departure, namely Mario Rui and Alex Meret, whose positivity was found in the hours immediately preceding the game. The three players, however, have not yet performed the booster dose of the vaccine and were subjected to the second dose more than 120 days ago.

Napoli and disobedience to ASL 2: the reason for the choice of De Laurentiis

Napoli have decided to send Rrhamani, Lobotka and Zielinski on the field after the president De Laurentiis and the technical staff have been in contact with their lawyers all morning and Wednesday afternoon, as well as with the leaders of the League and the Government, in the conviction of the correctness of its decision and not to risk any sanction, if not aadministrative fine.

The chaos, however, is absolute, because Juventus could focus their attention on the fact that the new protocol was not yet in force as well as on the fact that the three players, immediately after the end of the game, actually went into isolation.

In short, there is no peace for Italian football, which is already preparing to face the case relating to Bologna-Inter and the yellow of the distinct presented by mistake by the rossoblù club, the harbinger of a possible 3-0 defeat at the table, with all the controversies of the case.

Meanwhile, not even the launch of the new protocol seems to be able to guarantee the regular and above all complete dispute of the second day of return, entirely scheduled for Sunday 9 January.

Coronavirus, Serie A still in chaos: new postponements in sight

Three games, in fact, Cagliari-Bologna, Turin-Fiorentina And Udinese-Atalanta they should not compete because Bologna, Turin and Udinese will not be able to take the field due to the disposition of their respective ASLs. Among the teams blocked at the Epiphany only Salernitana could return to the field, if from the result of the swabs the technician Colantuono had at least 13 players, as per the new protocol adopted by the League.

However, the situation of Verona is worth seeing, in turn struggling with a vast outbreak that did not prevent the yellow and blue from playing and winning in La Spezia.

For Bologna, Fiorentina, Turin and Atalanta it would be the second postponement in three days, for Udinese even the third consecutive match not played considering the Christmas match against Salernitana: the total of unplayed matches would therefore rise to 10, in fact an entire day, with all the consequences of the case at the level of calendar to locate dates for recoveries.

