Twist, found organic substances on Mars

On Wednesday, December 15, NASA announced that Perseverance has identified organic chemicals containing carbon in some rocks in Jezero Crater.

If you have a shiver on your back you are not completely wrong, but I have to tell you one important thing right away: this does not mean that there is life on Mars, as these organic elements can be produced by both biological and non-biological means. We will therefore have to wait a few years for the samples to be transported to terrestrial laboratories on a joint recovery mission between NASA and ESA (which perhaps will take place in 2031).

NASAGetty Images

“This is a question that may not be answered until the samples are returned to Earth, but the conservation of organics is very exciting,” Luther Beegle, of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), said in a statement.

“These samples will be a source of scientific investigation and discovery for many years,” added the lead investigator of Perseverance’s “Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals” (SHERLOC) instrument.

