Twist, has Curiosity found life on Mars?

“We are finding things on Mars that are tantalizing and interesting, but we would really need more evidence to say that we have identified life,” said Paul Mahaffy, former researcher at Curiosity’s Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) chemistry lab. “So we’re looking at what else might have caused the carbon signature we’re seeing, if not life.”

Curiosity has recently found carbon-rich Martian organic compounds, something that on Earth would be immediately connected to something alive. As we know, however, the processes that move the red planet are still complex and mysterious for us and such elements could have been produced by anything, for example by geological events that now elude us.

NASAGetty Images

In the new study, the research team examined two dozen powdered rock samples that Curiosity collected with its hammer drill from a variety of locations between August 2012 and July 2021. The rover examined this material in its “portable laboratory.” “identifying carbon-containing molecules.

The theories that have emerged so far are 3. The first hypothesizes that some (eventual) bacteria may have produced methane, which converts into more complex molecules in contact with ultraviolet rays, and then falls back to the surface and is incorporated into the rocks . The second speaks of a reaction between carbon dioxide and ultraviolet rays. While the third imagines that Mars may have passed through a giant molecular cloud rich in carbon-12 a long time ago.

Perhaps a clearer answer will come when the data collected from the other Perseverance rover (we are talking about 2031) also arrives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io