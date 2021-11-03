Twist Icardi, Juventus and Milan on alert!

Twist of the scene between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi, new rumors and implications of the transfer market that also involve Juventus and Milan

The storm returns to Mauro Icardi And Wanda Nara. The cancellation of the latest reconciliation post on the woman’s profile sparked new rumors. Wanda headed back to Milan (greeting Paris in the stories with an emblematic “hello”) while Mauro deleted his social account. As reported by ‘Olé’ the break could be irreversible and would have been caused by the presence in a Paris hotel of China Suarez, the girl who would have flirted with Icardi at the root of the first crisis. Wanda Nara, it is added, would have been warned of the incident by a friend and would suspect that the attacker has seen China again.

Transfer market, Icardi-Wanda Nara crisis: Milan and Juventus on alert

The gossip news could therefore intertwine with those of the transfer market. The adventure of Icardi al PSG, even for these off-field events, it is not proceeding according to expectations. In A league, Juventus And Milan they have been monitoring the situation for some time. Between January and the end of the season, therefore, a concrete attempt by the two Italians to defeat the competition and bring the Argentine back to the Bel Paese cannot be ruled out.