Twist: Marc Marquez misses the Algarve GP

The ordeal of Marc Márquez in the long recovery from the injury to his right arm that cost him the entire 2020 season, it really seems to have no end. Just when the Honda rider seemed to have finally taken the right path, with two consecutive victories between Austin and Misano, another unexpected stop came.

A few minutes ago, in fact, the Japanese manufacturer announced that its top rider will not be able to be in the match for the Algarve Grand Prix, the second appointment that MotoGP will take place at the Portimao circuit this season.

The Cervera rider was the victim of an accident last Saturday, while he was training with an off-road bike, and suffered a slight concussion in the fall.

After a few days of rest, Marc was still not well and today he was seen by the doctors to evaluate his current condition. Based on the indications, it was decided as a precautionary measure not to let him take to the track in Portugal.

At the moment, Repsol Honda has only released a brief statement that does not mention recovery times, so it does not mention the possibility of seeing him again in the saddle next week for the last race of the season, the Valencian Community Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit. of Valencia.

Having nothing to play in the ranking, it is conceivable that the goal of the eight-time world champion may be above all to be ready for the collective tests in Jerez de la Frontera, scheduled for 18 and 19 November, in the which will have to give Honda valuable information to guide the development of the RC213V in view of 2022.