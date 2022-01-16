Twist, our solar system is floating in an empty bubble

Apparently our space neighborhood is pretty quiet. The solar system floats in a strangely empty region, about a thousand light-years in diameter and surrounded by a shell of neutral gas and dense dust. This area was called Local Bubble and for years scientists have wondered why it existed.

Now a team of astronomers led by the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA) has now mapped this bubble as accurately as possible, discovering that it was probably born from stellar explosions that occurred millions of years ago.

Antonio IacobelliGetty Images

“We calculated that about 15 supernovae exploded in millions of years to form the bubble we see today,” explains Zucker Catherine Zucker of the Space Telescope Science Institute who led the research.

It is quite difficult to measure the size of a region of space when you are in it; it is doubly difficult to measure a vacuum when surrounded by bright stars and other cosmic objects. Astronomers have succeeded thanks to the data returned by the Gaia project which is mapping our galaxy and the movements of its stars.

This region was formed about 14.4 million years ago, but only 5 million years ago our Sun ended up in it, taking us with it. So now, pretty much by accident, we are right in the middle of this void.

But this would not be the only place with this characteristic, there would be several others in the Milky Way, albeit quite rare.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io