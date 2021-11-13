Twist, there is enough oxygen on the moon for billions of people

On the Moon it is full of oxygen, the problem is that it is not in gaseous form but it is trapped inside the regolith, the layer of rock and dust that covers the surface of the satellite.

In October, the Australian Space Agency and NASA signed an agreement to send a rover to the moon related to the Artemis program, with the aim of collecting rocks that could eventually provide breathable oxygen.

Space FrontiersGetty Images

Our satellite has a very fine atmosphere composed of neon hydrogen and argon, a mixture that clearly cannot support the life of us mammals. But scientists have wondered if this hidden oxygen could change that.

Each cubic meter of lunar regolith contains on average 1.4 tons of minerals, including about 630 kilograms of oxygen. NASA says humans need to breathe around 800 grams of oxygen per day to survive. So 630 kg of oxygen would keep a person alive for about two years.

Extracting oxygen from regolith would require considerable industrial equipment. We should first convert the solid metal oxide into liquid form, by applying heat or heat combined with solvents or electrolytes. We have the technology to do this on Earth, but moving this apparatus to the Moon, with the relative energy to make it all work, will be a great challenge.

