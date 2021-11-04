Twist, we found water in Space and this changes everything

SPT0311-58 is a very large galaxy, so far away that its light dates back to when the universe was just 780 million years old (remember that light takes a long time to travel when it comes to space). It is in fact located at 12.8 billion light years.

Using the Atacama Large Millimeter / submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile, astronomers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign found evidence of the presence of water molecules, made of hydrogen and oxygen atoms.

Tony RowellGetty Images

This tells us that the younger universe also had the molecules, moving quickly from helium and hydrogen to more complex combinations.

“Using high-resolution ALMA observations of the molecular gas in the pair of galaxies known collectively as SPT0311-58, we detected water and carbon monoxide molecules in the larger of the two,” study lead author Sreevani Jarugula said.

“Oxygen and carbon, in particular, are first generation elements and, in the molecular forms of carbon monoxide and water, are critical to life as we know it.”

These discoveries add more and more pieces to our still incomplete knowledge of the early universe and certainly bring us closer to a possible answer on how life could have been created.

