Twisted Metal reboot on PS5 no longer in development at Lucid? Sony would have changed teams – Nerd4.life

It appears that the reboot of Twisted Metal currently under development has undergone a clear change of driving, according to what is reported by VGC starting from some internal sources not better identified, with the removal of the project from the hands of Lucid Games for entrust it to another team, not yet defined.

The first rumors about the relaunch of Twisted Metal, which should also correspond to the production and upcoming release of a TV series based on the franchise, spoke of a game in development at Lucid Games, the team responsible for Destrucion AllStars, but according to these mysterious internal sources the company would have decided to change plans and move jobs from Lucid to another team.

It should be a internal team at PlayStation Studios: considering the various known or supposed commitments, the most suitable teams to carry out such a task could be Firesprite or Sony London, remaining within the United Kingdom, but these are just guesses at the moment.

Twisted Metal, the reboot changes author

The reasons for such a change are not known, but according to some rumors it is possible that the not exciting results recorded by Destruction All-Stars represented a determining factor for Sony’s choice, pending further clarification.

At this point we are waiting to find out more, considering that nothing has yet been seen of the new Twisted Metal. Meanwhile, the TV series has been officially announced as early as 2019 and is in production at Sony PlayStation Productions, with screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, authors of Deadpool and Zombieland. The protagonist will be Anthony Mackie, veteran of the Marvel Avengers series.