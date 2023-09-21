Twisty Season 3 Gets ‘Morning Show’, Aniston Online

Bruce R. miller



The third season of “The Morning Show” is all over the map and, ironically, rarely on the set of the title program.

Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) is now hosting the UBA Evening News and Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) is single-handedly trying to keep UBA+ in relevant content.

In addition to button-holing world leaders, Alex is set to go to space for interviews with a tech billionaire like Elon Musk named Paul Marx (Jon Hamm). He’ll agree to go on camera with her, if only to get closer to one of the few women worthy of his time.

The new season also touches on the network’s financial problems, which gives extremely slimy CEO Corey Ellison (Billy Crudup) a chance to play along with everyone.

Just when you thought the AppleTV+ series was headed in the same direction as HBO’s “The Newsroom,” it takes a retro turn and digs up more dirt on everyone before explaining why no one’s immune since January Is. 6.

The loopy plotting may be difficult to embrace at first, but before the last few episodes it becomes straightforward and gives Aniston one of the best acting performances in her career. Suffice it to say, he’s had his own sanity crisis and had enough rocket time with Ham. (Debuting in “Fargo” later this season, Hamm gets a chance to show another side of his twisted ways.)

The two are great together, using intelligence for fighting and charisma for spark.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon has been pulled back in with outside journalist Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies) and brother Hal (Joe Tippett), which shakes her confidence in everything she’s supported.

As Corey swims among their stars, poisoning their waters, long-suffering producer Chip Black (the great Mark Duplass) must face his own demons.

When Marx comes up with the idea of ​​buying UBA, everyone questions its – and their – future. That’s when “The Morning Show” heats up and becomes the 21st-century series Aaron Sorkin never wrote.

Easily one of the best behind-the-scenes looks on television, it also gives us a chance to discuss the plight of women in the medium. News President Stella Bach (Greta Lee) looks like she can make a difference, but she’s also beholden to Alison – and that makes matters worse.

As the third season reaches its extremely good final episode, you can see what a great contribution creators Mimi Leder and Charlotte Stoudt have been able to make.

Now being able to take a look at this decades-long battle, they have a lot in store for the fourth season. Will toxic masculinity still poison the network’s waters? Or will all this intrigue (and the chase for ratings) give way to a journalistic enterprise worthy of its renowned talents?

Granted, you probably know the answer, but the journey there is a lot of fun. There’s also Jon Hamm.

“The Morning Show” is now streaming on AppleTV+.



