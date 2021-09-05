Twitch and OnlyFans, what binds the two platforms

Between the hard site and the custom eros app, there are the speculators of the perimeter. In fact, without breaking the rules, there are girls who – on Twitch – make videos of ASMR. A sort of self-help approach, not recognized anyway as hypnotherapy or psychotherapy technique. This kind of video, that I’m live all night, usually they are made by very young girls and often with widely low-cut dresses. It is clear that although they appear very undressed and with the breasts exposed in most cases, they remain within the perimeter of reason.

Twitch and OnlyFans (but not only): what ties

It should be made clear that no part of the body is completely uncovered. And so, despite the formal reason, it can be assumed that such clothing can attract a very wide audience. Effect that comes in handy, considering that Twitch rewards the profiles that bring the most links to the platform with money. The case in point is that of LucyL3in, which she often and willingly conveys with very sensual tank tops. The point is the seed: she is within the limits of the rules dictated by the community. While it may be very provocative, it remains legitimate.

A good idea, and the dark sides

And here is the connection between the streaming of images, the exploitation of one’s own image and the profiles of OnlyFans. It is necessary to explain that Twitch users can, through the involvement of many followers, get to earn money, according to an algorithm of the app that we are not going to analyze. A legitimate earning method, no different from what youtubers or influencers have. This could mean a lot, or very little. Let’s take the example of Francesca Vicari, a streamer who has “enriched” his fanbase and then brought it to Onlyfans.

What this last portal is, you can deepen it in the long report created by Gabriele Parpiglia on our site. In short, it’s an uncensored portal where celebrities from the hardcore world offer digital performances for money. Here, the connection is what we are interested in stigmatizing. It is true that everyone should take care of what is their competence, but does creating a direct line of this kind not violate the rules of the community? In theory, yes, and in practice too. It is the regulation of the portal that gives us the answer we are looking for: “Sexually explicit contents and activities, such as pornography, sexual acts and services of a sexual nature, including solicitation and offers of such contents, are prohibited” – it is written.

But then, so as not to leave any doubts, he continues: “The broadcast in areas where scenes of nudity or activities of a sexual nature may occur, even if such behaviors or activities are not controlled by the broadcaster or take place against the background of the broadcast, is prohibited”. Unfortunately it is a difficult problem not to consider or imagine. The great weapon of this social network can also represent a great sword of Damocles: the image can send many messages to users, and create a stream that runs from Twitch to a pornographic or other site, the risk is to make this channel anything but safe or at least run by what is happening elsewhere.

Texts by Enrico Filotico

Video by Valentina Menassi