Twitch and streamer mental health controversy due to extended hours of live shows

Is it possible that a platform as popular as Twitch could seriously damage most of its streamers? A series of statements, however, could lead us to think precisely this.

From the information some might suggest a disturbing fact: Twitch it is the cause of some different mental problems streamer famous. It seems that there are, among other things, some testimonials that could ascertain what we are saying.

An example is, without a doubt, the streamer GhostInTheMachine, that for 76 days straight has not stopped stream on the platform in question. But the real protagonist of this topic is Sooshi, which he stated in one interview that: “I don’t like opening the door to anyone anymore, I don’t go out, I don’t talk to anyone. I don’t like talking to people face to face, it’s been so long since I last did this“. But what drives them to make these decisions?

The views of streamers

There history of Sooshi is particular: he had abandoned his I work as a manager to devote himself to this new profession, which has it forced to spend a lot of time like this: “I decided I had to do 10 hours a day every day, maybe with Sunday off if I was tired. Ten hours a day is a long time. You think you will spend the rest of the time away from the computer and be productive and energetic, but that’s not the case to be honest, you end up obsessing with other social networks that need to be updated as part of the job“.

Neither Alex Sobel, the President of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Video Gaming and Esports, yes save, which expresses a interesting consideration on the topic: “The platform really needs to think about its mechanisms and change the financial model to protect the health of streamers. They are created to encourage them to stay online for as long as possible to keep viewers, if the mechanics changed, they could give the boost needed to change the way streamers operate to protect their health. This is not a new problem, the platform has had a long time to think about it – surely now is the time to act“.

The streamer too Sid he left some statements, saying that Twitch almost forces the user to spend a lot of time on the platform: “It’s about being online as long and as often as possible, so that the maximum number of people can connect. The longer you are online, the greater the number of views, which makes it more likely that you will appear on the browser, due to the way the site works.“. However, theman he does not believe it is entirely Twitch’s fault: “People are afraid to criticize subathons, due to their success and the amount of money they can generate. Nobody wants to be the one to stand up and say ‘hey guys, should we stop doing these things?’ because we know they are profitable, but basically we all probably wish we didn’t have to“.