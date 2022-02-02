Twitch cares about the health of its streamers and plans to turn the tables

The Twitch platform now has an infinite audience, but streamers spend too much time in front of the monitor. We need a solution.

Starting in the early stages of the pandemic (for many, even earlier), we have witnessed the boom of the Twitch platform. It is now the most used streaming system in the world. Probably, at the beginning, it was best known among gamers, but now it is the base for any type of communication.

All sorts of topics are covered on Twitch: from video games to sports, from fashion to cooking. In short, anyone who has something to say certainly chooses this channel. The peculiarity lies in the fact that it can involve other users in the video and, at the same time, receive messages from the fans with whom the interaction takes place.

It could be said similar to the outdated video room used on Facebook. Actually, Twitch’s is many steps forward, a real evolution of the one conceived by the Meta developers.

Clearly, in lockdown, it was a salvation for many, as it allowed the remote communication and the possibility of continuing entertainment. If before it was the source of income of influencers, now it also involves professionals such as conductors, journalists, writers and many others.

The creators are fully satisfied with their work and enormous success. But many they fear for the mental health of users, committed too many hours in direct. Some types of streams seem to hold streamers glued to your PC for endless hours, sometimes, even days.

This situation has resulted at the opening of a debate on the mental health of the characters involved in these broadcasts. A solution needs to be found.

The debate on hours spent on Twitch

The platform, you know, grants an income to those who reach the most fans. This is done only by starting as many direct as possible to increase the interaction. Furthermore, the more time you are online, the more likely your followers are to grow.

Last October, the GhostInTheMachine streamer has been live continuously for 76 days. While, streamer Sooshi, in an interview with the BBC, said of not wanting to open the door to anyone anymore, nor go out or talk to people. Avoid any human contact:

I don’t like talking to people face to face, it’s been so long since I last did this

To become a professional streamer you have to have a lot of consistency. Unfortunately, the 60 hours of streaming per week had a deleterious effect on Sooshi’s behavior. She started suffering from anxiety, loss of confidence and and has shown symptoms of agoraphobia.

Based on these events, the Labor MP Alex Sobelpresident ofAll Party Parliamentary Group on Video Gaming and Esports, highlighted the problem. Sobel believes that Twitch you encourage streamers to spend an inordinate amount of time live, but without supporting them in the proper way.

Twitch really needs to think about its mechanics and change the financial model to protect the health of streamers. This is not a new problem, the platform has had a long time to think about it. Surely now is the time to act

Streamer Sid too underlined this discomfortbut he didn’t just blame the site: Sid believes streamers too they should tackle the problem by starting a speech.

According to Sooshi and Sid, the platform should offer proactive support, creating warnings or procedures to prevent streaming broadcasts that are too long. The company is now expected to take action. On the matter, a spokesperson said: