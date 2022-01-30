Twitch, controversy on the mental health of streamers: need a (true) ceiling on streaming hours?

Can Twitch Become a Golden Prison? the question that arises after reading an article on the BBC discussing the impact on mental health of streamers, often involved in very long game sessions or real marathons lasting months. For example, last October streamer GhostInTheMachine was live continuously for 76 days.

“I don’t like opening the door to anyone anymore, I don’t go out, I don’t talk to anyone. I don’t like talking to people face to face, it’s been so long since I last did it, ”said streamer Sooshi interviewed by the BBC.

The simple point: the more you broadcast, the more your fanbase grows, the more you earn. It takes consistency, otherwise you lose audience and consequently income. Two years ago Sooshi decided to quit his managerial job in an office to pursue a career as a professional streamer.

An important step, which forced her to spend a lot of time broadcasting live on Twitch: “I decided that I had to do 10 hours a day every day, maybe with Sunday off if I was tired. Ten hours a day is a long time. You think you will spend the rest of the time away from your computer and be productive and energetic, but not so to be honest, you end up obsessing with other social networks that need to be updated as part of the job. “

The 60 hours of streaming per week had a deleterious effect on the behavior of Sooshi, who found herself experiencing anxiety, loss of confidence and symptoms of agoraphobia which led her to practically not go out during the first year of activity.

Labor MP Alex Sobel, president of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Video Gaming and Esports, focuses on the platform for this situation: it would encourage streamers to spend an inordinate amount of time live, without doing enough to support them.

“The platform really has need to think about its mechanisms and change the financial model to protect the health of streamers. They are created to encourage them to stay online for as long as possible to keep viewers, if the mechanics changed, they could give the boost needed to change the way streamers operate to protect their health. This not a new problem, the platform has had a long time to think about it – surely now is the time to act“.

According to Sobel Twitch should reduce the maximum number of hours streamers can broadcast: At the moment the platform has set a limit of 48 hours, but streamers often circumvent this constraint by stopping and restarting the stream shortly after. It led us to the emergence of the so-called “subathon“where streamers stay online for as long as possible to generate subscriptions from viewers. The MP believes Twitch needs to review how financial incentives work.

For streamer Sid (OWSVB), the platform design is leading aspiring professional streamers to spend an inordinate amount of time on the site. “It’s about being online as long and as often as possible, so that the maximum number of people can connect. The longer you are online, the more views, which makes it more likely that you will appear on the browser. because of the way the site works “.

Sid for not dump all the blame on the site: even the streamers themselves should start a discussion on the topic and set limits. “People are afraid to criticize subathons, because of their success and the amount of money they can generate. Nobody wants to be the one to stand up and say ‘hey guys, should we stop doing these things?’ because we know they are profitable, but in the end we probably all would like not to have to do them “.

Both Sooshi and Sid think Twitch should proactively offer support to streamers. “There should be warnings or procedures to stop you from streaming 60 hours in a week – too much.”

“I don’t expect Twitch to hold my hand or have a personal butler for me every time I stream,” echoes Sid, adding that opening a debate on changing the financial model to reward streamers for doing good practices would be good. start point.

Will the platform take up the invitation? “Our creators are at the heart of everything we do at Twitch and their safety is our top priority“said a company spokesperson.” We are continually working to make Twitch the best place to be a livestreamer and build a supportive and committed community, and the fundamental mental health support in this“.

“Our Twitch Cares page provides mental health resources to any member of the community and we are developing targeted programming to support Twitch streamers experiencing issues like burnout, boundary setting and other career-related pressures in creating online content.” .