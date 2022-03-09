Twitch: ElXokas’s viral response: “I’m going to tell your mother…”

HHe has known for a long time that anything can be expected from ElXokas and his vehemence when it comes to speaking can sometimes give him a bad move. This has been the most recent case, since a response from the Galician streamer to a chat follower has made him go viral on social networks.

It all started when one of his viewers commented the following in the chat without apparent bad intention: “You look tired today, Xokitas”. “Thank you very much, thank you for the encouragement. I really appreciate your message”; The Xokas’s response started out very friendly, but few people expected the turn of events.

“I hope to see your mother tonight and I’m going to tell her that I see the bitch fatter”

“Thanks for noticing, man. I hope to see your mother tonight and I’m going to tell her that I see the bitch fatter. The first thing I’m going to tell him: ‘Hey, you’ve put on weight, bitch’Thus continued the response of a Xokas, setting aside his initial sarcasm to mention his viewer’s parent in passing.

ElXokas ended his response as follows: “Very nice, very informative message, I appreciate it, man, thanks for noticing that I’m tired after seven straight days of twelve hours of streaming. I’m glad, huh, thanks for the appreciation. I think you must be the only one in the chat who has noticed. Of 40 thousand people you are the only one who has noticed. Thank you very much man”.

Xokas and his ‘obsession’ with the mothers of his followers

Yes OK seems like an overly harsh response to a viewer who has posted a comment with no intention of disrespect, it is possible to understand the context of a streaming of ElXokas. Without going any further, he opened the stream last Monday, March 7, with the following words: “What’s up, fat shits? Your mother sucks my wallet, motherfuckers. Yeah! Wow, can’t you see how tired I am today…”.

It is not that understanding the context justifies a string of insults like the ones the chat user received, but without a doubt knowing the usual circumstances of the ElXokas stream allows us to understand how serious it is. As usual, his most staunch fans will see no problem in this clip taken out of context, while those who know him least will raise their hands to their heads. Where are you located?