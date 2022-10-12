Twitch: Gotaga offers a distinguished guest for its new poker evening

Gotaga is one of the most influential French streamers, and he continues to prove it regularly by inviting stars from various backgrounds to his stream. The French Monster, for example, announced on Tuesday that the special guest of his next Poker evening will be Gims ! The two men will obviously not be alone around the table, and we will find several streamers close to Gotaga on the event, such as Doigby, Domingo, Xari or Jiraiya.

When and where will the next Gotaga Poker Night take place?

Gotaga made an appointment with its viewers Monday, October 17 at 9 p.m. on his Twitch channel to compete in this new edition of Poker Night, with Maitre Gims as guest star! By then, the French Monster should have fully recovered from his emotions at the GP Explorer, where he finished 11th on October 8.

A new album very soon for Gims

The most listened to artist on the radio in France during the year 2018, Gims is preparing for another highlight, with the release of his new album, “Mozart’s Last Will”, on December 2, 2022. The singer will probably promote this next album between two hands of Poker, and he has already warmly thanked Gotaga for the invitation.

And if you’re not a music lover, don’t panic: the key word of the evening will remain Poker. It remains to be seen whether Gims is a good bluffer, and in this little game his famous dark glasses can only help him.