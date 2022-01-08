Twitch has banned Pokimane, perhaps for showing Avatar: The Last Airbender – Nerd4.life

Celebrity didn’t save Pokimane, which was banned from Twitch in the past few hours due to a cause not yet officially revealed but which could have something to do with the fact of having shown in streaming some fragments of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The streamer would have taken part in the recent “TV meta” that is taking place within Twitch, in which the hosts of the broadcasts share excerpts of television programs commenting on them with the public: the initiative has been enjoying considerable success recently, as demonstrated by some characters such as Félix “xQc” Lengyel and Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker with some episodes of MasterChef, but it also represents a rather risky practice because it exposes the subjects to possible complaints from the owners of the broadcasting rights, who do not see well the exploitation of the images of their products.

Imane “Pokimane” Anys was commenting on the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender in the past few hours, and it is likely that the ban received is linked to a request DMCA by the owners of the rights to the series, or ViacomCBS. Twitch has acted promptly and assigned a ban to the famous streamer, probably temporal and short-lived, but the details are not yet known.

The only clue from Pokimane is a tweet in which he ironically wrote “The nation of fire attacked”, which seems to hint briefly that the temporary closure of his channel is due precisely to an attack due to Avatar. The streamer can currently count on over 8.5 million followers, so one of its bans has a noticeable effect on the overall economy of the platform, but we have already seen how Twitch is quite inflexible in applying its rules, such as when it recently even banned its own official Amazon Prime Video channel for a nipple. on video.