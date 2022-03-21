Twitch is winning the battle against YouTube – News Technology – Technology

Nobody belonging to the world of YouTube was indifferent when El Rubius, one of the greatest exponents of the video platform, announced that he was leaving Spain to move to Andorra and that he would rethink what he was going to do with his career as a web star.

Although he said that many of his friends had migrated to Andorra, few believed him: avoiding the high tax burdens of his country seemed to be the reason.

Being a content creator is a business and that is more than clear at this point in the game. And, if the accounts have to grow from that business, YouTube is becoming less and less profitable. Fleeing from Spain, El Rubius also fled the red platform to establish himself longer on Twitch, the streaming site that competes with the Google platform.

Twitch, which belongs to Amazon, has hit who seemed indefeatable. Its friendly interface, variety of themes, and easy way to create monetization for content creators has made life easier for millions of users around the world. Twitch is seen as the future not only of the streaming war, but also of television.

Even so, El Rubius has maintained (albeit in small doses) his production on YouTube. It has not been as radical as others that have completely migrated to Twitch, as is the case with the popular AuronPlay.

This creator, who became famous for his anecdotes, prank calls and jokes most of the time, has been the emblem of what many call “a chronicle of the death of the youtuber”.

“I think it is evident (that he is tired of YouTube). You don’t have to be very smart to see that my time on YouTube is over today. Because it’s been years, I’m sick of YouTube. Now I do what I like”, AuronPlay has said about migrating him to Twitch.

Times (and a pandemic in between) have changed us as consumers and, if money can be generated with less effort -saving, for example, the time spent in post-production of a video for YouTube-, why not do it?

How much is billed on Twitch?

To understand the dimensions of profit on the platform, you have to be direct, because the raw numbers speak for themselves. By mid-October, at the top of the Spanish top, Auronplay had earnings of $3 million, followed by Ibai with $2.3 million. In third place was El Rubius, which recorded $1.8 million, and in fourth place was TheGrefg, with $1.3 million. All this known thanks to a leak. How can these numbers be generated?

According to data from the Streamlabs and Stram Hatchet report, Twitch ends this 2021 bringing together 70.5% of the viewing hours of global videos. As if a nail were put in the coffin of YouTube, Facebook Gaming (a section of the social network) has surpassed youtubers’ channels in hours of viewing.

Twitch is a refreshing offering that Google didn’t see coming. It was born as a specific platform for the gamer community independently. In 2014 the platform was bought by amazonbut that didn’t change the main dynamic: signing up and watching the videos is totally free, plus broadcasting is free for anyone who wants to do it.

Unlike YouTube, Twitch has categories for themes. There is for “just talking”, there is for board games, there is to follow up on each video game: one can choose Fortnite, Super Smash Bros., The Last of Us… Whatever, but in a more organized way and with easier to find related accounts.

In addition, the Twitch interface is more friendly and interactive

In addition, its interface is more friendly and interactive… YouTube allows you to broadcast live, but it was never intended for that but for post-production and, in an increasingly fast-paced world, this affects the main thing for content creators: money. .

Anyone who has tried to monetize on YouTube knows that it is a titanic task. The platform asks for hundreds of followers and millions of views to achieve a couple of dollars… Increasing the rank of the channel is a real nightmare if you start from scratch. It’s a poor investment, taking into account the hours of video editing, the purchase of a microphone and a decent camera, etc.

Twitch came to alleviate that problem: if a user likes your content, they have a box where they can give you a donation and that’s it. You can have twenty followers and with that earn much more than you would in years of YouTube, without having to spend a single second editing videos but only broadcasting live.

Twitch, in addition to allowing advertisers in their videos, has its subscription system to support the channel. In a button the person chooses how much they want to donate and that’s it. That is, on this website, loyalty pays you. This loyalty can even be maintained for months, since the patron chooses whether to support you for a month, 3 months or a year.

In the case of Auronplay, subscribers have the right to access broadcasts and exclusive chat rooms. In addition, the subscription offers you 64 personalized emoticons that only the patrons can use (so the person can be distinguished from the users who watch the videos for free.

How is that money distributed? Well, it depends on the agreements between the creator and the platform. The usual is a 50/50 agreement, but it would not be surprising that, before someone like AuronPlay (which bills the company so much), the agreement is 70/30.

Another surprising user on Twitch is Ibai Llanos, who for many supersedes the efforts of the media to cover news. The best example was the interview he conducted with the footballer Lionel Messi after signing for Paris Saint Germain.

Many sports giants, such as Fox and ESPN, went after the Argentine star — but to everyone’s surprise, it was the ‘streamer’ who managed to catch him and talk about his change of club. “Before Messi had given a conference where the main chains of the world had up to three questions. Well, Ibai almost reached ten“, ESPN reviewed about what happened.

Ibai began his work in the Professional Video Game League of Spain to comment on games like League of Legends. He continued to make his way and, in the midst of a pandemic, with everyone locked up in their homes, he took the opportunity to constantly transmit and promote yourself on the network as one of the great exponents of Twitch.

A different case is that of medium-range youtubers, who usually use hybrid techniques, since their billing is not so colossal. For example, some Spanish streamers usually broadcast on Twitch and later upload some of the streams to their YouTube channels, to take advantage of their hours invested and see how Google’s algorithm can help them.

This is a practice that is less and less and that, sooner or later, will expire: every second counts; every penny too.

nostalgia for the past

Many times just romance and nostalgia can change someone’s mind.

AuronPlay is going through its best moment: is among the highest earning streamers on Twitch in the world. Day after day he is positioned as the most watched Spanish streamer and is usually in the top 3 global of the platform. It is enough to enter one of their live shows and see how their chats are an incessant machine gun of comments; there are always people looking at it.

It is difficult to think that he would want to return to YouTube and, although he had surely hired someone to edit his videos for a long time, everything seems to indicate that this dynamic seems stale to him.

Still, during a stream, AuronPlay left a small window open. What happens when you already have all the money you can possibly have?

“I may go back to YouTube for a couple of years to retire,” he said, as if he were a veteran soccer player returning to the club where he was born.

In that case, nothing would change the manifest destiny that YouTube seems to be facing. Will he improve his streaming interface or find some way to surprise us? The roundup of the gaming world seems to be tamed by Twitch. Only another unexpected phenomenon could change the fateful end that seems to be in store for him.

JORGE ARTURO MORA

THE NATION (COSTA RICA)

GROUP DIARIES OF AMERICA (GDA)

