Twitch streamer captures the exact moment a Russian bombing happens

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

It was during the early hours of this Thursday, February 24, that the shocking news emerged that Russia had launched an armed attack against Ukraine. Large explosions caused by Russian bombing could be heard in some major cities on Ukrainian soil. This terrifying situation was captured by a Twitch streamer during a recent live broadcast.

As explained by the portal dot esports, content creator Katymentooll, who currently has 1084 followers on the Amazon platform, made a live broadcast while walking her dog in an urban area in Odessea, Ukraine. Everything was going normally until, at one point, a loud explosion interrupts the streamer’s dialogue.

The noise scared Katymentooll, who quickly sought refuge in a nearby building, where he stayed for a few minutes to make sure that there was no danger in the area. Fortunately, she and her dog were able to return safely to her home.

Image via Twitch

This terrifying moment, which you can see if you visit this page, happened around 11:00 am Eastern European time. The Twitch streamer made another live broadcast a couple of hours later, so she took the opportunity to talk about the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. According dot esportsthe content creator plans to stay at her mother’s house while the fight between European countries continues.

A few weeks ago, we told you about the case of Jessica St. John, a popular streamer from final fantasy XIV that it was necessary to leave Ukrainian territory before the possible invasion of Russia.

In case you missed it: Studio to donate proceeds from sale of This War of Mine to the Ukrainian Red Cross

The video game industry reacts to the Russian invasion in Ukraine

As expected, this international event did not go unnoticed by the entities of the gaming industry. From the early hours of this Thursday, February 24, Ukrainian studios requested help and attacked the Russian bombing.

The esports ecosystem also reacted to this shocking conflict between European nations. In fact, a professional event of apex legends had to be delayed due to current events in the region.

But tell us, how would you react if you were in Katymentooll’s place? Let us read you in the comments.

Follow this link to read more news related to Twitch.

Related Video: Twitch Hacked! Why did they do it?

Source