Twitch streamer claims his recent ban was for being from Russia

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

People, citizens, should not be burdened with the bad decisions of their governments, unfortunately, this has not been the case in war situations and neither is it after the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine. Given the innumerable possibilities of connection and communication offered by the Internet, different voices have been raised in protest against the war, but this has also led to controversial decisions such as the exacerbation of anti-Russian sentiment that is already beginning to reach different sectors, such as the of the streams.

Streamer Mira claims she was banned from Twitch for no reason

In the framework of the hostilities provoked by the Russian State led by Vladimir Putin, the world of entertainment and business has decided that its way of protesting will be through the cessation of all relations with Russian people, brands and companies. Beyond how controversial this is, it has given rise to various situations that give something to talk about, such as what happened with the Twitch streamer, Mira, who assured that her recent banning has nothing to do with any violation of the code of the platform, but with the country where he was born.

Look Twitch Streamer

According to various reports, the streamer pointed out in a broadcast that was only open to the public for a moment on YouTube, that she was banned from Twitch for no reason. On previous occasions, Mira was sanctioned by the platform for venturing into nudity, but this time it seems that there is no such thing and when entering her channel it shows the legend “currently unavailable due to a violation of the Community Guidelines or the Twitch Terms of Service.” According to the streamer, the problem lies in her nationality because she is from Russia, so she attributes the decision to it. At the same time, Mira revealed that her Instagram account has also been blocked for no apparent reason, so she believes that she has been isolated from these platforms just because she is from Russia, even though she has been living in the United States for years.

In case you missed it: GTA is leaving Russia! Take-Two stops offering its games in the country after the invasion of Ukraine

Recently, Netflix suspended its operations in Russia as a protest against the war, the same decision made by other companies such as Apple and Microsoft, which have ceased their commercial operations in the European country. As for the video game sector, Activision-Blizzard, Electronic Arts and Nintendo did the same, while Epic Games was more measured.

Still here at LEVEL UP.

Video: SPEEDRUN – News Roundup – Week 8 of 2022

Source