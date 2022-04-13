Twitch streamers in Ukraine broadcast the war to inform their audience

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Unlike other armed conflicts, that of Russia and Ukraine takes place in an era in which the world is more than connected through the Internet and different platforms, which allows for a greater flow of information, although with the risks that this entails. in terms of manipulation of what happened. Since it is a confrontation that touches different sectors, we have seen the perspective of it from video games and testimonies were recently shared from Ukrainian Twitch streamers who take advantage of the still existing reach of the platform to reach their audience, including the Russian.

Twitch streamers in Ukraine take advantage of the platform to broadcast the war

A report of VICE shared details about the current situation of Twitch streamers from Ukraine, such as Vlad Lomakin, Mykhailo Zverev and Arseniy Trynozhenko, users of the platform who have continued their broadcasts despite the war and who have taken the opportunity to report on the conflict since they are living. In some cases, streamers have had to flee their homes due to the proximity of the Russian army, but this has not prevented them from continuing to broadcast on Twitch once they have settled elsewhere.

Russian users have apologized to Twitch streamers for their government’s actions

As happens in many war conflicts, the hatred and measure of the forces that provoke the State and the powers that be do not find resonance in the citizens and in the case of the public of these streamers it is so because they have a large percentage of Russian followers. It is precisely through Twitch that the aim is to provide information about the war from the perspective of Ukraine, this in view of the closure of communication channels by the Russian government and the punishments for those who share news that are considered by the authorities as false and contrary to the state headed by Vladimir Putin. In this regard, Mykhailo Zverev points out: “we think we can target Russian audiences, young audiences that can accept information better than people who are watching Russian propaganda.”

Unfortunately, Twitch streams from Ukraine could soon be blocked by the Russian government, especially since there is another side to this coin, and that is reports that more and more Twitch users are claiming to be Russian or pro-Russian and are taking charge. to spread hate and misinformation on the platform. On the other hand, there are other users who have even apologized to Ukrainian streamers for the decisions of their government.

