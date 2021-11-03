Twitch will sue 150 streamers for money laundering – Nerd4.life

Twitch has decided to take legal action against 150 streamers for money laundering. According to what has been reconstructed, more than 9.8 million dollars of stolen credit cards have been cleaned up thanks to the criminal use of the platform. Note that the streamers are all from Turkey.

The scandal emerged after the platform hack, which exposed streamers’ compensation. Reading the files, many users noticed how some streamers with a very small following, about fifty viewers in their best moments, had managed to make a large amount of Bits, the Twitch coin, in a short time.

Studying the situation it emerged that they were simply working for gods credit card thieves. The latter gave him large amounts of Bits, using the stolen cards, which the streamers then refunded to their current accounts for 70-80%, keeping the rest.

Twitch then decided to take action, suing streamers for abusing its monetization systems. The complaints started in September. Of course, it makes us think how the platform did not notice anything until its data was hacked and that it took users’ complaints to discover such obvious violations.