Twitter: a former security chief denounces the social network’s security flaws (and how it can influence the battle with Elon Musk)

A former Twitter security chief has claimed that the company misled US authorities and its users about security flaws in its services.

In a statement to Congress and other organizations that has been revealed by the American news network CNN and the newspaper “The Washington Post”, the informer, identified as Peiter Zatko, affirmed that the firm underestimated the number of false accounts and spam that there is on your platform.

The accusations could affect the legal battle that Twitter maintains with the billionaire Elon Musk, after the latter announced his intention to cancel the agreement for $44 billion to buy the company.

After assuring that Zatko’s remarks are “inaccurate and inconsistent”, Twitter revealed that the informer was fired in January for poor performance.

