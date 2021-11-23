Twitter also brings bitcoin tips to Android

Popular social Twitter is bringing the Bitcoin Lightning Tips feature to Android users as well, allowing content creators to receive payments, called tips, from their followers. To activate the feature, users must log into their profile and press the edit button. Next, they will find the hint option that they can activate and link to one of the Bitcoin Lightning Network wallets. The app allows users to choose how to submit their suggestions and suppliers.

The social media platform and its CEO, Jack Dorsey, have been supporters of BTC for several years. BTC was the first and only cryptocurrency to receive its own symbol when using a hashtag. At least, the only one who gets it for free, as Dorsey himself made clear.

The executive has taken several initiatives to support Bitcoin and its development through its companies. Square crypto, a division of Dorsey’s Square, often grants financial support to BTC’s core developers so that they can continue their work.

Additionally, Dorsey has funded many charities, non-profit organizations, and other projects with Bitcoin. In collaboration with legendary rapper Jay Z, Dorsey invested 500 BTC to offer the funds for the development of BTC in Africa and India. More recently, Dorsey revealed an initiative to create a decentralized Bitcoin exchange (DEX) to expand adoption and allow everyone to have easier access to this cryptocurrency.