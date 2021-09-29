Twitter and Substack: Bitcoin as a competitive strategy

Is Twitter that Substack they have recently integrated their internal functions bitcoin payments via the Lightning Network, thanks to partnerships with third parties.

The integration took place using the Strike and OpenNode APIs, respectively, in a way that could be easily replicable even on other large platforms.

To date, they are the only two major online platforms to offer this service.

The Benefits of Lightning Network

It is probably a competitive choice, made to gain an advantage over the competition thanks to peculiar characteristics of Lightning Network.

LN allows immediate payments and with very low costs, saving a lot of money for those who collect money, since traditional gateways retain a much higher percentage, and also offers excellent privacy protection.

Transactions in BTC on LN are not recorded on the public Bitcoin blockchain, therefore are not visiblei if not to those who perform them and to the LN nodes through which they pass.

Some known advocates of full privacy to citizen payments, such as Edward Snowden, have expressed their support for initiatives of this type, as well as for El Salvador’s decision to make Bitcoin legal tender.

Twitter and Substack support Bitcoin

Donations via Twitter or Substack in this way they can be anonymous, or almost, and this could especially meet those who want to donate money to someone without them knowing.

LN should only be used for small-value transactions, and for larger payments it is advisable to rely on the registration of the transaction on the blockchain public, but it cannot be ruled out that the total volume of donations through LN may still become substantial.

Such a feature, absent in competing platforms, it could help Twitter and Substack to offer their users something more compared to others, and thus favor their use.

In the case of Twitter, in order to receive donations in BTC it is necessary to use a Strike account, which requires KYC. Therefore the sender of the donation can remain anonymous, because the use of an account with KYC is not required, while the recipient must necessarily be recognized.

To date, Strike only accepts users from the USA and El Salvador, verifying their identity