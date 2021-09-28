Twitter announces the arrival of Bitcoin Tips and thinks about NFT authentication

Twitter has announced that it has started rolling out the Tips feature, an electronic tipping system based on bitcoin or cash, which users can use to support their favorites. The new feature will be available for iOS users.

Esther Crawford, Twitter’s product manager, explained that when an account has enabled Tips, its icon will be displayed next to the Follow button on the profile page. “Tap the icon and you will see a list of payment services or platforms enabled by the account and you can select the one you prefer,” he wrote.

“In addition to the services currently enabled via Tips, people can now safely tip bitcoins using Strike – a payment application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, which allows people to send and receive bitcoins. Strike offers instant, free payments globally, ”Crawford added.

Strike is available in the United States, excluding Hawaii and New York, as well as in El Salvador, where bitcoin is now legal tender along with the US dollar. Users in eligible markets can sign up for a Strike account and add their Strike username to receive bitcoin tips on the Lightning Network.

In addition to Strike, other payment options and platforms currently available are Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, Gofundme, Patreon, Picpay, Razorpay, Wealthsimple Cash, and PayPal’s Venmo. Additionally, Twitter announced that it is also planning to support authentication for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). “We are excited to be exploring NFT authentication soon,” Crawford said. “It’s a way to support the creators who make this art with a stamp to prove authenticity. By allowing people to directly connect their crypto wallets, they can track and display their NFT ownership on Twitter. NFT authentication will take the form of a badge, shown on profile pictures, marking the owner’s NFT as authentic.