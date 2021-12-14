Twitter CEO gets three tips from analyst Doug Clinton

Over the weekend the CEO of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Parag Agrawal received three recommendations from the Managing Partner of Loup Funds Doug Clinton through an open letter: that’s what Clinton said.

Stand up for what makes Twitter work

Clinton called Twitter “the last bastion of uncovering the truth”.

“The conversations that are important to seeking the truth take place on Twitter more than on any other social network in the world, more than anywhere else in the world,” the analyst wrote.

The company’s advantage in this sector is “fragile”, according to Clinton, who observed that “ideologues rely on the credulity of those who are biased and fools attack the company.”

In the wake of such pressure, the former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has kept the platform as a “mostly free space,” according to the analyst at Loup Funds.

“You must defend the search for truth when that human desire, the most important, is under attack,” Clinton advised.

Reject fresh ideas

Clinton cited examples of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) e TikTok, platforms that have built “incredible engagement” on the “intelligent personalization” of their feeds in order to “optimize the value of individual entertainment”.

In his letter, Clinton noted that Twitter’s current feed and ad experience “changes little” from that of the social giant led by Mark Zuckerberg, but the value created and the conversations on the net are very different.

“If you focus on only small improvements to the current product, you will only generate relatively small improvements in the relationship between acquired value and created,” the analyst wrote.

In light of this, Twitter needs to develop new products and “bigger ideas”, even if they look terrible, according to Clinton.

“One of your most important tasks as CEO is to think big and encourage your team to do the same.”

You own the company

In the era of Web 3, Agrawal may be the founder of Web 3 Twitter; Clinton noted that the social media company already has an “edge” in this movement.

“The reason investors love founder-led companies is that founders think big and have the political capital to bet big.”

Clinton then again evoked Facebook and its founder Zuckerberg, stating that the latter is betting on the metaverse, while Twitter should do so on Web 3, where “creators govern, not multinationals”.

“Being a founder is difficult. Being a CEO is difficult. Replacing the founding CEO of one of the most important companies in the world might be the hardest thing imaginable, but we want you to be successful, ”concluded Loup’s analyst.