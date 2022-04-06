Twitter confirms that it will add an option to edit messages

Twitter confirmed this Tuesday its intention to add the option to edit already published messages, although it will start testing that function in its payment service, Twitter Bluebefore it reaches all users.

“Now that everyone’s asking… Yes, we’ve been working on an edit option since last year.”assured the company through the profile of its communications department.

The message referred to a survey that Elon Musk created on the social network to ask his followers if they wanted to have the ability to edit messages (tweets) once published, and in which more than 70% said yes.

The tycoon made the query immediately after acquiring 9.2% of the company and promising that he will “significant improvements” on the social network in the coming months.

However, those responsible for Twitter They insist that they had that idea long before the commented survey.

On Monday, Parag Agrawal, CEO of Twitter, confirmed that Musk was joining the board of directors with a tweet: “I am excited to share that we will be appointing Elon Musk to our board.”

Agrawal added that the company has been in talks with Musk in recent weeks and will bring “a great value” to the organism.

“He is both a passionate believer and an intense critic of service, which is exactly what we need on Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger for the long haul. Welcome Elon!Agrawal wrote in another message.

The Musk himself responded to Agrawal with a tweet showing his desire to begin work on the board “to make significant improvements to Twitter in the next monthsAlthough he did not provide further details.

According to a document sent to the securities regulator, Musk will not be able to control at any time more than one 14.9% of the companyeither individually or as part of a group.