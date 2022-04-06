Twitter confirms that it works on an edit button | Elon Musk | Purchase | New tool | SPORT-PLAY

No doubt Twitter It is one of the basic day-to-day tools of many people, both to find out about news, as well as to be aware of the status of friends. However, the development of new tools in the app is very limited.

A few months ago they began to test the states, in the same style as Instagram or Facebook, but they were deleted and there is no trace of their return. At this time, for example, spaces can be created in the app and everything seems to indicate that this change is to the liking of the community.

What will be the next change for Twitter?

Recently, it was reported that the tycoon Elon Musk bought shares of the social network and various elements have been moved within the company. In a joke tweet, he asked his followers if they wanted an “edit tweet” button added, to which thousands responded in the affirmative.

Well now it’s no longer a joke. Through an official statement, the social network confirmed that they are taking action in this regard.

“Now that everyone’s asking… Yes, we’ve been working on an editing feature since last year! No, we didn’t get the idea from a survey. We are starting testing within @TwitterBlue. Labs in the coming months to find out what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.”

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and spreader. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.