Twitter Drama Stories: Transode vs. sexism

The author scrolls through the most cruel and addictive social network of this era, he comes across dramas, dimes and diretes that become a trend, as fast as they stop being. He chooses the conflict that featured JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter saga, and asks himself: can you fight transhatred with sexism? (Spoiler Alert) The answer is NO, Rubén.

By Sailor Mate for The Ink

A few days ago I began to closely follow a conflict on Twitter in which a black trans woman and a white cis man were involved. It started, like every conflict in life, with a foolish tweet; in this case about JK Rowling, writer author of the Harry Potter saga. But before we get into that juicy, juicy drama, I think this story needs a bit more context.

Joan Karen Rowling: She Who Must Not Be Named

Actually, it all started several years ago, when Joanne Rowling began to show transodyan tendencies. Faced with the rejection of the trans community, LGBTQI + in general; and the acceptance and praise of transodyant groups known as “gender critics”, or TERFs for friends, this attitude of the author intensified. Currently, Rowling openly promulgates misinformation about the trans community. She considers herself a defender of women and girls, since she sees trans women as “men who dress up” to access feminine spaces and attack women. In other words, anyone: Juana saw Psychosis and The silence of the inocentsand ate a trip.

However, the problem is more serious than it seems at first glance. JK Rowling is a rich and powerful woman, and what is scarier, very influential. She is the author of one of the most beloved and praised fantasy literature sagas; and she notices. Any criticism of her receives hundreds of responses from many people who do not differentiate her love for the books from the actions of the author of her. And I don’t think I’m exaggerating: a few weeks ago, Emma Watson, known for playing Hermione in the HP movies, made a critical joke about Rowling at an awards ceremony. She was introduced as “a witch” and she replied, “I’m here for all the witches.” The message was subtle but clear: ALL witches, not just the cis. I’ve read dozens of tweets where people are basically accusing Watson of being ungrateful, a traitor. People believe that if she wasn’t for Rowling – and not for her parents, her agent, casting directors, directors, her talent, etc. – she would be nobody. In short, the hyperbole for the Terfas is the daily bread. If they are accused of transodiation, they hide behind a dishonest feminism, and accuse the critics of being misogynist, who only try to silence women.

End of ad space

Going back to our story, we were left with the shitty tweet (aren’t they all?). The aforementioned white man is Vaush, a left-wing youtuber, supposedly, who tends to generate controversy for being “honest” and “principled”: he always throws the baton at you. We will call him from here on Reuben, so that the reader does not have to pronounce Vaush in his mind. Rubén decided, on 8M Women’s Day, no less, to tweet the following: “All JK Rowling had to do is keep her mouth shut and she would have been loved almost uncritically for a century. I challenge women to shut up and start apologizing.”

All JK Rowling had to do was shut the fuck up and she could have been almost uncritically beloved for like a century — Vaush 🇺🇦 (@VaushV) March 8, 2022

(Attach meme of waiting for the float. There are several options: “There you have the asshole”, or “stupid creature”, or even “but how dare you say such a thing”. Look what I’m following if you want)

Rowling, who seems to obsessively check any mention of her name on Twitter, was quick to find it and republish it with a screenshot for posterity, with a comment typical of her, where she stands as the victim of men who want to silence her. Well done Ruben! Joanne received thousands of tweets renewing support for the cause, which is not exactly against cis white men.

What you and your ilk fail to appreciate is how tediously familiar I find your tactics. I had a violent ex-husband who used to tell me life would be great if only I’d comply, but you’re making the same mistake he did. Women like me can’t be bullied out of resistance. pic.twitter.com/039pBtFtNT — JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 9, 2022

Here another protagonist enters the story, Kat Blaque, black trans woman, also youtuber, very involved in the fight for the rights of trans people. She also republished the original shitty tweet, but not with the intention of attacking her author, but to debate with her followers about the use of machismo as a weapon against transhates.

His thread, currently deleted, also generated several responses, many against Rubén, so he tried to message Blaque privately to talk about it. That exchange of messages was later disclosed by her. And let me tell you, it’s not pretty talk, and I don’t know if either of them looks good on you. Blaque initially rejects the dialogue and tries to make him understand why she has no intention of discussing with him a subject that, after all, does not affect him at all. Rubén for his part tries to explain himself, and compares what he did with hypothetical cases of right-wing people who accuse black rappers of being misogynists. This rhetoric, in my opinion, reveals the true purpose of the youtuber: he is not interested in debating and listening to the other party; he is only interested in “winning”.

Potential cancellation in process

Here things start to get ugly (and juicy). Blaque, faced with a threat from Rubén to criticize her on the stream, decides to publish the conversation, and since we are here, private conversations where it is seen that they had had a relationship. This is followed by Rubén doing a SEVEN HOURS stream analyzing the situation, defending his position to the death that he did nothing wrong and trying to control the controversy in his favor. According to him, his tweet was clearly sarcastic. And that is clear. For anyone who more or less knows the type of content he does, it is clear that he was obviously not literally feeling macho, but rather he was being sarcastic and referring to a feminist phrase widely shared on networks: “I challenge women to stop apologizing.” I would dare to say that many of us have used sarcastic machismo with humor, but always in moderation, and with people we trust. Not on Twitter, a platform designed to generate misunderstandings. Sarcastic machismo in public is just machismo.

But Blaque was not silent. She published a thread of hundreds of tweets criticizing Rubén’s way of acting. Meanwhile, Rubén continues his stream responding to tweets live. It’s like watching a train wreck in slow motion. Rubén comments on his stream that “racist” black women love white dick (yes, we are dealing with an important asshole). Kat replies that she has it small (a lot of class everything). Rubén’s followers begin to accuse her of sexually harassing him. At this point it’s been two days and I’m like, “How long have I been on Twitter? What time is it?”

The fascinating and depressing thing about the whole situation is that we have more and more white cis men attacking a black trans woman on social media, defending a cis man, who in turn defends his machismo used against another cis woman, all in the name of of the fight for trans rights. While JK Rowling with her bucket of popcorn laughing her ass off. (Bah, I made that up. I don’t know what Joanne was doing; maybe writing her next therfa novel.)

The initial question that triggered the title of this note, is forgotten. Who cares about machismo or transodio? This deviant black woman is defaming this poor being of light, who was only trying to defend trans people. I think it was for this reason that I decided to write this note. In the debate on the rights of trans people, we all have opinions, we all believe we know what is best for society, for women, and for children; and the voices of marginalized people, of those who are directly affected by the debate, take a backseat.

I don’t think it’s an exclusive conflict on the other side of the pond. Transodio in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Mexico, etc., is on the rise. Or, better said, the movements that seek to change or implement legislation to restrict or directly eliminate the rights of trans people are on the rise. In our country, while we begin to see a glimpse of justice for the most vulnerable people, we also see politicians like Amalia Granata renewing prejudice against the trans community as a new campaign slogan. And what good could it do us to treat her like a whore or send her to the kitchen? As the writer Audre Lorde said, “The master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house.”

*By Sailor Mate for Ink / Cover image: meme Waiting for the float.

Comments