Twitter: Elon Musk asks about edit button

Elon Musktrue to form, has begun to flaunt his actions of Twitter and he has done a controversial survey: he asked his followers if they want a button to edit tweets.

This Monday, Musk became the largest shareholder of Twitter, a social network that I used to use daily, but also criticize for its “censorship” and controversies on freedom of expression.

Now, with 9.2% of the company’s shares, it is positioned ahead of the Vanguard group (8.79%) or Morgan Stanley (8.76%), and has begun to play with the theme.

Twitter’s largest shareholder

After confirming the news, Musk surprised everyone Twitter when greeting them from their new status in the company.

Later, he did his survey asking about a possible way to edit tweets.

Subsequently, the new CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, quoted and tweeted the poll from Musk to say that “the consequences of this survey will be important. Please vote carefully.”

The so-called “edit button” has been one of the most requested features of the social media platform. It could allow users to correct typos after posting their tweets, but critics say the feature could be ripe for abuse, allowing users to substantially change the meaning of tweets after they’ve been shared on the web. platform.

Former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey said the company would “probably never” add an edit button in an interview in early 2020.

The tweets of Musk do not indicate Twitter to add an edit button, but your poll (which at the time of writing is 73.7% in favor with over 2 million votes counted) sends a pretty strong signal to Twitter on whether one should be added.

