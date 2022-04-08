Twitter employees fear Elon Musk, but the company takes action

Elon Musk hold a question and answer session with Twitter employees to try to put an end to the internal protests that have arisen after they were informed that the tycoon is going to be part of the board of directors, as revealed by the Washington Post. Employees, in particular, fear that the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and now one of the main shareholders of the San Francisco company, influences decisions that could make the social network a place where harassment and misinformation prevail. .

“We say that Twitter is what’s going on and what people are talking about right now. Often, we [en] twitter we are what’s going on and what people are talking about. This has undoubtedly been the case this week,” commented Parag Agrawal, CEO of Twitter, in an internal message to which the aforementioned medium has had access and where schedule your employees for an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with the new board member. “After our announcement of the meeting, many of you have had different types of questions about Elon Musk, and I want to invite you to ask him those questions.”

Twitter spokesman Brenden Lee has confirmed to the Washington Post that the company plans to hold a question-and-answer session with Musk and his employees. Without revealing, yes, important details. Among them, the date on which it will take place. Workers are likely to ask the manager what are your plans on twitter and also show your concern about the possible changes you plan to make.

Twitter workers fear that Elon Musk will turn the platform into a place where misinformation reigns

The purchase of part of Twitter by Elon Musk seems to be related to a survey that the tycoon carried out on his Twitter profile. In her, He asked his followers if they believe that the platform complies with the basic principles of freedom of expression. The majority voted no. Days later, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission will reflect the acquisition of 9.2% of Twitter shares by the billionaire.

Musk also always has been in favor of users sharing their opinions no matter how controversial. Proof of this are his different publications against restrictions that prevent the spread of the coronavirus or about unions in companies. Employees are therefore concerned that this way of thinking by Musk could influence board decisions. Above all, because of the influence he could have on the rest of the members.

They fear, in particular, that the “freedom of expression” that Musk seeks for Twitter translates into publications that favor harassment, disinformation or in content that creates hate on the platform. Some messages sent through Slack and shared by the Washington Postreflect these concerns. “We know that it has caused harm to workers, the trans community, women and other people with less power in the world” “How are we going to reconcile this decision with our values? Does innovation trump humanity?” wrote one of the employees.

Despite this, those responsible for Twitter maintain that there will be no changes in the company’s policy.



