Twitter engineers are unhappy. Apple employees are already proposing to move to Cupertino

Elon Musk has bought Twitter. As is well. It is the news of the week and probably one of the keys to this 2022. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX wants to turn the social network on its head by prioritizing absolute freedom of expression, the opening of the code of its algorithms and the identification of users from service.

It is still early to know what all this will entail (Elon will not be able to get down to work for a few months when the operation is formalized), but the engineers who work at Twitter are uneasy. And there are already those from Apple offering a job change to enter the ranks of Cupertino.

“Come to Apple! Cupertino, London, wherever!”

It is not hard to see the fear of Twitter workers. There is talk that their access to their RSU has been limited (Restricted Stock Units, or the promise of receiving shares or the equivalent of their cash value) and the possibility of mass resignations. Jaseem Abid, a software engineer, has said bluntly that he will have a hard time recovering from what happened:

Might take a looooong time to recover from this. — Jaseem Abid 🌻🌻 (@jaseemabid) April 25, 2022

Ned Miles, another worker, doesn’t know if he is now a millionaire or if he is going to be fired:

Can someone just tell me if I’m rich or fired please — Ned Miles (@nedmiles) April 25, 2022

The answer to this (possibly) may be advantages for those engineers, since the demand for their talent and experience is going to be necessary. Now, that doesn’t stop some Apple engineers from offering jobs to those who don’t feel comfortable on Twitter:

Twitter iOS engineers! Come work on Apple Pay and Wallet! Hiring in London, New York, San Diego, Cupertino, Raleigh, also PMs, TPMs, Server, SRE, QA….DM me! pic.twitter.com/R4SC3gFgyt — Nick Shearer (@nickjshearer) April 25, 2022

Nick doesn’t shy away from the offer aimed at all iOS experts, offering to work from various American cities or in London. It is a sign that the demand for this type of professional is still very high.and that therefore the companies provide whatever facilities are needed to keep the talent.

We’ll probably never know the movement of engineers from Twitter to other companies as a result of this, but I have no doubt that the phones of many experts must be filling up with job offers right now.