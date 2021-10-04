Twitter, here’s how to tip in bitcoins

Tips is a new integrated tipping service on Twitter that allows users to add links to third-party payment services, including bitcoin wallets and Lightning Network services, on their profiles. The tipping tool was first introduced in May 2021 as an exclusive feature for select users and was later expanded to more users on September 23, 2021.

While there is a wide range of payment methods supported by Tips, we will focus more on those options that allow for bitcoin transactions. To send them you can use a bitcoin wallet or execute the transaction via Strike, which is a Lightning Network bitcoin service.

How bitcoin wallet payments work is simple. First, click on the Tips icon on the recipient’s Twitter profile to confirm that a bitcoin wallet transfer is supported. If bitcoin payment is supported, there will be a bitcoin wallet address attached to the profile.

Just copy this address and paste it into the recipient’s address field on your bitcoin wallet to send bitcoins directly to the Twitter user. Alternatively, you can tip Twitter users with bitcoin via Light Network-enabled Strike. It is important to explain how Lightning Network and Strike work before discussing the steps involved.

Lightning Network is a secondary payment tier based on the bitcoin network to initiate cheap and fast transactions. Note that it takes up to an hour to finalize a bitcoin transaction on the bitcoin blockchain. Using the Lightning Network, users can circumvent this time-consuming process by performing instant transactions across multiple channels on the Lightning Network before recording the final status on the blockchain.

Strike is an app that provides Lightning Network services to users for instant and free bitcoin transactions, a kind of PayPal that uses the secondary layer of bitcoin – instead of traditional fiat binaries – to facilitate cross-border transactions. Since Strike doesn’t charge additional fees on payments made through its lightning network, it’s ideal for micropayments.

Strike is currently only available to people in the United States (excluding those living in New York and Hawaii) and El Salvador.

For those who want to receive bitcoin tips, you must first confirm your eligibility status by going to your profile page and clicking the Edit Profile button. If you find a Tips option here, you are eligible to use this feature. Below are the steps required to activate Tips. Click the Tips option to activate the feature, please note that you will need to accept Twitter’s General Tipping Policy before you can continue the process.