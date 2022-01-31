Twitter introduces Ethereum NFTs

Tweets by Twitter

Twitter is testing the public Ethereum blockchain for displaying NFTs for its profile.

The feature is gradually rolled out as can be seen above making it even bigger with 330 million active users.

If you run NFT, your profile will be differentiated in that it is shown in a hexagonal shape, rather than the usual round.

You must connect your public ethereum address to NFT and this can lead to its problems as you are associating your eth address with your identity, although Twitter profiles may be pseudo-anonymous.

Montana Wong, a blockchain developer who chews NFTs well, linked her Twitter profile and you can see her eth address.



He has 20.9 eth, worth $ 54,000, and appears to have still cashed in on January 20 around 90 eth, worth $ 270,000.

It is not too clear what exactly is going on, however, as on OpenSea the Twitter address does not show any NFTs.

As shown in the featured image, we haven’t been given a chance to connect and see how exactly it works.

Presumably by linking your metamask, Twitter shows us that you’re getting a Web3 dimension at least when it comes to profile pictures.