Twitter is finally testing tweet editing. Let’s thank Elon Musk

Among Twitter users, there is a request that has become a real clamor in recent years. And that is being able to edit tweets to correct typos, a great annoyance when a tweet of ours with an error that you can no longer fix goes viral. The funny thing is that this new functionality has been announced 48 hours after Elon Musk bought 9% of Twitter, one of the biggest proponents of it.

Curious coincidences: Musk buys Twitter, the edit button arrives

Editing tweets is, without a doubt, the most requested feature of the social network these days. The impossibility of correcting errorsAdding nuance or content to a tweet forces the user to delete it and start over. And, along the way, lose any engagement generated.

What editing tweets would look like from your iPhone app.

There are many users who think that modifying tweets is a trivial matter. But it has many implications. not only at the level of spam or harassment, but also for changing the meaning of a message with few modifications. This is especially relevant in the profiles of public figures, such as politicians, businessmen or celebrities.

The announcement that Twitter is working on editing tweets It comes hours after Musk launched a survey on his profile, with a typo in the answers. At the end of yesterday, the Twitter communications account released this message:

Where it is specifically stated that “we haven’t gotten the idea of ​​a poll”, in a clear reference to Musk. Everything indicates that the company had already given its arm to twist a long time ago, studying how to add this function. With the emergence of Musk as the main shareholder and member of the board of directors, they have wanted to prevent the CEO of Tesla (and future rival of the Apple Car) from taking all the glory.

How to download videos from Instagram on our iPhone without any third-party app

More details of how it will work and limitations are unknown. For now, Twitter will add the function to your paid version Twitter Blue to perform tests. Although we hope that this functionality will be rolled out to all users.

