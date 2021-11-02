Twitter launches Super Follows, Type OnlyFans, for iOS and iPhone users

long last! After all that has been said about him style model The “lone fans” of the social network Twitter have launched a job for users of their iOS (iPhone) apps all over the world. It is located nearby super follow, which allows users to become Paid follower for an account to access exclusive content and other benefits.

The super follow They were announced in February and their operations have since been revealed, as accounts with at least 10,000 cumulative followers are eligible, and so are their owners. Be over 18 and have posted at least 25 tweets in the 30 days prior to joining the program.

Twitter announced from its official account that Users of your iOS app around the world can do this now super follow For a still limited number of content creators, as a way to start the new business they try to attract new ways to monetize on the platform.

You were waiting and now it’s here. Now everyone on iOS can follow our little initial group of creators trying it out. Here is a quick update on how ???? : https://t.co/T4kzTaEhLE – Super Follow October 28, 2021

This is that mailThese subscriptions, both paid and monthly, are a way for their creators to get financial support directly from their followers, in exchange for the ability to access exclusive content from each account that only they can see and comment on, and their fees come from from 2.99, 4.99 or $ 9.99 per month, which is about 60, 100 and 200 Mexican pesos.

Since September, the platform has already allowed super follow For content creators, especially those with iOS, but only those based in the US and Canada regions. It is now possible to subscribe to different accounts with exclusive content around the world.

With information from DPA

caov