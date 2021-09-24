Twitter launches Tips with Bitcoin Lightning Network

Now it’s official: Twitter started Tips, the function of sending money in the app that will use Bitcoin and Lightning Network.

At the moment the feature is being tested on iOS, soon it will also arrive on Android.

How to enable Tips

From the screenshots published by the official Twitter profile, the functionality must be enabled. Once activated, the user can use the Tips function and choose to receive money on apps such as Cash App (linked to Square, in turn by Jack Dorsey).

Or they can add their Bitcoin address so that the tips they receive arrive directly in the BTC wallet

How to use Bitcoin and Lightning Network on Twitter Tips

Lightning Network will be used for Bitcoin tips, or better Strike which is built on LN and offers instant and free payments.

At the moment Strike is only available to users in the United States and El Salvador. To be able to receive tips with bitcoin you must have an account on Strike and add your username in the functionality. The user who wants to send tips in BTC can do it with any wallet instead that supports Lightning Network.

Esther Crowford, Twitter’s Staff Product Manager has so explained the choice to add Bitcoin:

“We want everyone on Twitter to have access to paths to get paid. Digital currencies that encourage more people to participate in the economy and help people send money to each other across borders and with as little friction as possible – help us achieve this. “

What is Tips for?

Tips was created to meet the need of users, especially creators, to have forms of reward for published content. This is why Twitter has decided to enable this sort of payment system where a user can reward a creator for his tweets, or can organize a fundraiser without the need to publish a new destination address.

Tips hooks up to numerous platforms including CashApp, GoFundMe, Patreon, Picpay.

Bitcoin becomes Twitter’s currency

The choice to also introduce Bitcoin among the tips has inflamed the community. Anthony Pompliano immediately relaunched the news:

BREAKING: Twitter is launching Bitcoin Lightning Network tipping functionality on iOS. – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) September 23, 2021

Also Michael Saylor released the breaking news:

With this twist, Twitter will contribute to the massive spread of Bitcoin which is now integrated into one of the most important social networks.

The news was in the air for days, but now that it’s official, all that remains is to see the impact it will have on social media users.