Twitter: Pedro Sánchez responds to Elon Musk’s proposal on solar energy | Economy

Elon Musk, owner of the Tesla car company and the SpaceX aerospace company. James Glover (REUTERS)

The new investment plans of the Government of Spain have aroused the attention of Elon Musk. The director of the car company Tesla and the aerospace company SpaceX —which made headlines this Monday when it was learned that he had bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter, becoming its main shareholder— has commented on this social network that Spain should build a giant solar park to supply energy to all of Europe. A suggestion that has not left the President of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, indifferent, that he has not missed the opportunity to take up the glove. The head of the Government has highlighted the work of Spain in the implementation of renewable energy systems and has invited the billionaire to learn first-hand about the Government’s strategy.

“We are already implementing the most ambitious plan towards an efficient and renewable energy system. All sectors involved. Maximizing opportunities, digitization and the value chain for long-term success. The time is now. Let’s do it right. Come and see it. In Spain we welcome investors”, Sánchez tweeted.

The President of the Government has not been the only one to react. The former Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque, did it before, who replied to Musk that in Spain investments are welcomed to increase the production of renewables, as well as that the country has the legal framework prepared for it. “Do you know any investor?”, Added the former minister, pulling irony, on the social network.

He knows in depth all the sides of the coin. subscribe

Musk’s comment comes a day after Sánchez’s announcement of the new Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE) on microchips and semiconductors, which will be endowed with 11,000 million euros of public investment. The president has defended that through this initiative he seeks to attract investment in the semiconductor industry so that Spain is placed “at the forefront of industrial and technological progress”. “Semiconductors are a basic element of all energy sectors and acquire global geostrategic importance in a context of digital transformation”, he added during his speech at the second edition of the forum Wake Up Spain.

Musk has not yet commented on the responses he has received from Sánchez and Duque. In recent years, Tesla has invested in solar plants in various countries. Among them, Australia, where his company has installed free solar panels and batteries in 50,000 homes in the south of the country.

The tycoon, whose Twitter account has more than 80 million followers, has become this week one of the main shareholders of this social network. The richest man in the world has bought a 9.2% stake, the company has reported to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Musk, who in recent times has accustomed his followers to eccentric comments, is very active on Twitter, mixing investment announcements, personal musings and seemingly meaningless comments. Waiting for the next tweet, your followers They are already wondering what their next move will be in the world of finance.