Twitter pro-Bitcoin CEO Jack Dorsey resigns

Jack Dorsey. Source: video screenshot, Youtube / Ted

The co-founder e CEO from Twitter, Jack Dorsey, confirmed that he will step down from his role as CEO of the social media platform. (Updated at 4:39 PM UTC with more details on the new CEO and chairman of the board.)

Dorsey he said: “I want you all to know that this was my decision and that I am aware of it.”

Also confirmed that their chief technology officer Parag Agrawal becomes CEO of Twitter starting today, while Bret Taylor becomes their chairman of the board.

The news was first reported on CNBC, while Reuters and Bloomberg also reported the story, all citing unnamed sources “familiar with the matter.”

Shares of Twitter were blocked by the New York Stock Exchange due to a pending news announcement from the company. Before trading was stopped, Twitter shares were up 3.42% on the day.

Jack Dorsey is pro-Bitcoin

In addition to his role at Twitter, Jack Dorsey is also CEO of payments firm Square, which has taken an active role in driving the adoption of bitcoin (BTC).

Jack Dorsey is known as a proponent of bitcoin, often referring to it as “the native currency of the Internet”.

The tech entrepreneur said last June at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami that if he didn’t work at Square or Twitter, he would be working on Bitcoin, adding “If he needed Square and Twitter more, I’d leave them for bitcoin.”

Is the new Twitter CEO pro-Bitcoin?

Meanwhile, Twitter’s new CEO Parag Agrawal is not yet known as a bitcoin advocate, but has shown interest in decentralizing social media networks in the past.

In 2019, it was in charge by the company to find a head start for a Twitter-funded initiative known as Bluesky, which Jack Dorsey said would “develop an open and decentralized standard for social media.”

Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011 as an engineer and has been the company’s CTO since 2017.

Meanwhile, Bret Taylor, the new president of Twitter’s board of directors, is the current president and chief operating officer (COO) of leading enterprise software company Salesforce.

In his letter announcing his resignation, Dorsey said Taylor “understands entrepreneurship, risk-taking, large-scale business, technology, product and is an engineer.”

Taylor commented on cryptocurrencies in 2019, during an event hosted by the Global Blockchain Business Council, where he said that “the last decade has been very interesting for blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies”.

Taylor at the time said, “Blockchain is an ideal technology for bringing customer value that spans multiple companies and multiple organizations.”

(Updated at 3:48 pm with a report from Bloomberg TV. Updated at 3:55 pm UTC with a comment from Jack Dorsey. Updated at 4:39 pm UTC with more details on the new CEO and chairman of the board.)