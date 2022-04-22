Twitter purchase: Elon Musk considers negotiating directly with shareholders | news today

Musk’s offer for Twitter is $43 billion. / AFP. Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY

Tesla boss Elon Musk said in a filing with the US securities regulator (SEC) that he plans to go directly to Twitter shareholders and not through the board of directors to buy the social network. Initially, the purchase offer was US$54.20 per share.

To finance the acquisition, “entities related” to Musk have received letters with commitments to provide financing of about $46.5 billion, according to documents filed Thursday.

Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions will provide some $25.5 billion in debt financing, and Musk has committed to providing $21 billion in equity financing, according to the documents.

Musk is trying to negotiate a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Twitter and is ready to start such negotiations immediately. Twitter has not responded to the proposal.

A takeover bid is often accompanied by a requirement that a certain percentage of shareholders — often 50% — give up their shares for the bid to be successful.

Unlike many big tech companies, Twitter is not majority controlled by one founder. That means you have some big institutional investors who own significant holdings.

Musk’s offer would have a chance of success if he could convince enough of them to support it.

Twitter’s board, which has said it is open to discussing a deal, tried to rein in Musk with a shareholder rights plan, known as a “poison pill,” that makes it more expensive to acquire shares beyond a share of the stock. fifteen %.

Musk currently has about $3 billion in cash or other somewhat liquid assets after spending $2.6 billion buying a 9.1% stake in Twitter in recent months, according to calculations by Bloomberg.

Musk has received commitments from Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Barclays Bank, according to the documents.

Analysts’ mistrust of Elon Musk’s offer

Twitter is not willing to be governed by a billionaire known for speaking directly without measuring the consequences, which is why he tries to prevent Elon Musk from having all the outstanding shares of the company. Twitter, considering that concerns about where it might take the company outweigh the reward offered.

“It’s the management, the board of directors, that feels something is wrong,” said Endpoint Technologies analyst Roger Kay. And he added that “Musk is essentially an autocrat. His brand of libertarianism has a dash of far-right politics in it.”

The offer of 43,000 million dollars for the social network, on the grounds that what motivated Musk was greater freedom of expression.

Faced with this, Twitter’s board of directors chose to swallow a “poison pill”, stating that any acquisition of more than 15% of the company’s shares without its approval would trigger a plan to flood the market with shares and, therefore, Therefore, it would make the purchase very difficult.

“I think he’s running with scissors,” said analyst Rob Enderle of the Enderle Group. “Poor impulse control and too much money are not a good combination,” he said.

A Twitter of the right?

Musk has said that he would like to lift the veil on the algorithm running on the platform, to the point of even allowing people to review it and suggest changes.

He defends a non-intervention approach in the surveillance of content, a thorny issue especially in cases of great repercussion such as that of former US President Donald Trump, who was banned from the platform after the assault on Capitol Hill by his supporters when they tried to annul the result of the 2020 US election.

“Musk says he is going to turn Twitter into a social media platform without moderation. There have been several of those and they don’t work,” said analyst Rob Enderle.

“The trolls take control, they become too hostile and drive people away from the platform,” said the head of the Enderle Group.

Attempts to make “right-wing Twitter” have failed, the analyst said, citing Parler and Trump’s own social network as examples.

Musk has said he is reluctant to ban people from Twitter for bad behavior, leading many to think that if he owned the platform he would allow Trump to come back.

Despite his speech about free speech, Musk mocked a Tesla whistleblower and called a rescuer a “pedophile” who questioned the Tesla boss’s idea to save children from a flooded cave in Thailand several years ago.

“Musk is not exactly a defender of free speech,” Enderle said. “I think he just doesn’t like being told ‘no,'” he noted.

Details of Musk’s business vision for Twitter are scant, Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi said. She added that she doesn’t think anyone would dispute that everything Elon Musk does, he does for himself.”

“You hear about racism, lack of unions and the way workers are treated at Tesla, and it doesn’t seem to me that their priorities are on the right side,” Milanesi said.

regulatory anger

Twitter’s board of directors is also likely to be concerned about how, should Musk take control of the company, it would intensify pressure to combat disinformation on social media platforms.

“Twitter might be thinking about what regulators are going to do if Musk takes over,” Milanesi said.

“Twitter has been under scrutiny enough already, and it will be even more so if Musk buys it,” the Creative Strategies analyst explained.

Although the businessman’s net worth is estimated at $265 billion by Forbes, much of Musk’s wealth comes from shares in the electric car maker Tesla, which he runs.

Moody’s estimated that it would cost Musk $39 billion to buy all of Twitter’s outstanding shares, and that there would be “a strong possibility” that he would have to repay or refinance the billions of dollars of existing debt held by the headquartered company. in San Francisco.

In any case, not all analysts are pessimistic and some of them point to Musk’s history as a pioneer as something positive in his commitment to Twitter.

“There’s no denying what Musk has achieved,” RiskSmith chief investment officer Richard Smith said. “I think it could probably transform Twitter,” he noted.

