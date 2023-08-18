Twitter Ranking: Most mentioned movies in the last 24 hours

These are the movies that have been mentioned the most on the social network. (Infobay/Jovani Perez)

Twitter has become one of the most used platforms by internet users In recent years, for various reasons such as the ease of creating a community, the publication of messages in real time, and because the hottest topics of the moment can be discovered through the site, it has also how much effect is a meter of He has certain titles of series and movies.

with Over 300 million users, over 65 million tweets generated per day and 800,000 search requests have been made, so appearing in the trends box on Twitter guarantees infamy – for better or for worse – and, in terms of entertainment, that More people show interest in repurposing a certain product,

While it can be easy to get lost among so much news in the new digital age, Twitter trends—which will always be characterized by the use of famous Hashtags– This can be a guide to which titles are popular and must-sees.

These are the most mentioned movies on Twitter in the last few hours:

1.primary

Mentions: 2,744

In a city where the elements of fire, water, earth and air live side by side, a passionate young woman and a boy who go with the flow will discover something fundamental: how much they have in common.

2. Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Mentions: 2,727

After years cut off from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win over New Yorkers by performing heroic acts and accepting them as normal teenagers. Their new friend April O’Neill helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they are soon outnumbered as an army of mutants attack them.

3. Five Nights at Freddy’s

Mentions: 2,492

A troubled security guard starts working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. As he spends his first night on the job, he realizes that getting rid of Freddy’s night shift won’t be easy.

4. Avatar: The Feeling Of Water

Mentions: 853

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ begins by telling the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the problems that plague them, and what they have to do. it occurs. The battles they fight to stay safe, the tragedies they endure to survive.

5. Spider-Man: A New Universe

Mentions: 732

In a parallel universe where Peter Parker has died, a high school boy named Miles Morales is the new Spider-Man. However, when mob leader Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin) builds the “Super Collider” he brings along an alternate version of Peter Parker who will try to teach Miles how to be a better Spider-Man. But he won’t be the only Spider-Man to enter this universe: 4 alternate versions of Spider-Man will emerge and try to return to their universe before all realities collapse.

6. Bitch Life

Mentions: 631

An abandoned dog teams up with other stray dogs to seek revenge on its former owner.

7. Agent Stone

Mentions: 631

Rachel Stone is an intelligence agent, the only woman standing between a powerful global peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset.

8.Shout VI

Mentions: 566

Following the latest Ghostface murders, the four survivors leave Woodsboro to begin a new chapter.

9. Transformers: Rise of the Beast

Mentions: 370

When a new threat emerges capable of destroying the entire planet, Optimus Prime and the Autobots must join forces with a powerful faction called the Maximals. With the fate of humanity at stake, human Noah and Elena will do whatever it takes to help the Transformers as they engage in the final battle to save Earth.

10. Super Mario Bros.: The Movie

Mentions: 367

While working an underground leak, Brooklyn plumber Mario and his brother Luigi travel through a mysterious pipe to a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario must embark on an epic mission to find Luigi. With the help of a local mushroom toad and some fighting skills from Princess Peach, the head warrior of the Mushroom Kingdom, Mario discovers all the power within him.

Although Twitter has been called sms from internet For its messages that allow a maximum of 280 characters (originally 140 characters), this is not the only thing to which the success of the Blue Bird Network is attributed, but it is also Trend (trend).

It was in 2008 when the platform launched this tool And company co-founder Jack Dorsey described it as “Development of morning information”Because earlier where a person used to get information about the most important news by reading newspaper or watching morning news, now Twitter users get information from trend blogs. a glimpse of what was considered important at a given time,

From that first glance, a path was laid that allowed him to “explore” a certain topic of interest, not only to see the opinions of others, but also to participate in the conversation.

At present, it is possible to see the trending topic at the national and global level.

trends by twitter page is determined by an algorithm And by default, they’re personalized based on the accounts you follow, your interests, and your location. This algorithm identifies topics that are popular at any given time, not topics that have been popular over a period of time or on a daily basis, to help you find the most recently discussed topics.

has also become a trending topic an amplifier Citizen complaints in the world, such as the #MeToo or #BlackLivesMatter movements.

with the presence of various streaming platforms There are now more and more new series and movies to enjoy each week and among that accumulation are a few titles they stand out more than othersEstablishing a monopoly on interaction between Internet users.

According to the list of “Year in Searches” annual summary prepared by Google for 2022, The most talked about and searched movie of the year was Thor: Love and ThunderFrom the Marvel universe and starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

second on the list black adam, action and adventure film that managed to unite Dwayne Johnson, Henry Cavill; In third place was the production in which Tom Cruise took part, Top Gun: MaverickThis was followed by Robert Pattinson’s Batman and the animated film Charm.

last five places The Brahmastras were: Part One-Shiva, Jurassic World Dominion, KGF: Chapter 2; Uncharted and Morbius.

about the seriesThe two most searched titles of the year were HBO productions. ExcitementAfter dragon house, Disney Plus series, Moon Knight, took the third spot.

In fourth place was the Netflix series, The Watcher, followed by Anna’s invention, In sixth place was the Dahmer series; Then there’s The Boys.

South Korea’s Apocalypse series in eighth place, we are all dead, The boys remained on the ninth stage; And finally, in position number 10 there was a successful adaptation of the book for teenagers. heart rate booster,

