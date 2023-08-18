Twitter Ranking: Most mentioned series in the last 24 hours

List of presentations that made the most impact among the Twitter user community (Infobay/Jovani Perez)

With over 300 million users, Twitter It has become one of the favorite social networks of internet users, who see this platform as a means to find out about the most commented, relevant or important facts of the time, which is why the entertainment industry also finds one here. popularity meter,

Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus or HBO Max are aware of Twitter’s influence, so Want to rank your series and movies in trending topics To arouse the interest of more users who can reproduce the presentations and join in the conversation.

Although in the new digital age it can be easy to get lost among so many novelties 65 million tweets are written dailyTwitter trends – which will always be characterized by the use of popular hashtags – can be a guide to what titles are in fashion.

These are the most mentioned series on Twitter in the last few hours:

1. One Piece: Dawn of Romance (TV)

Mentions: 54,211

The One Piece special episode adapted the one-shot that details how Luffy would have started if his grandfather Garp had been a pirate.

2. Warrior Nun

Mentions: 52,078

A young orphan girl wakes up in a morgue and discovers that a secret sect of demon-hunter nuns has given her superpowers. She is the chosen one: the bearer of the halo.

3. Ahsoka

Mentions: 6,255

Set after the fall of the Empire, the series follows the former Jedi Knight as he investigates the threat looming over the galaxy.

4. Titans

Mentions: 3,266

After striking out on his own, Batman’s former partner finds himself alongside several troubled young heroes who are in desperate need of a mentor.

5. Better Calling Saul

Mentions: 3,221

Better Call Saul is an American television series created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. It is a Breaking Bad spin-off that includes a prequel to his story. Set in 2002, it follows the life of lawyer James “Jimmy” McGill (Bob Odenkirk) seven years before he appears as Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad. Events during and after Breaking Bad are also explored.

6. Traveller’s Friend

Mentions: 3,051

Marcus and Emily befriend some crazy party animals named Ron and Kyla at a resort in Mexico. There they decide to enjoy the moment, letting themselves go through a week full of hesitation and lack of fornication with their new “traveling friends”. Months after the affair, Marcus and Emily are horrified to see Ron and Kyla show up uninvited to their wedding.

7.South Park

Mentions: 3,038

South Park is an American animated television series created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone for the Comedy Central Channel. It is aimed at an adult audience and satirizes American society, current affairs, and culture with black humor through stories and surreal situations that follow its protagonists, four children (Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny). Colorado is called South Park.

8. Rick and Morty

Mentions: 3,024

Animated comedy that chronicles the adventures of Rick Sanchez, a mad scientist who returns after 20 years to live with his daughter, her husband, and their children, Morty and Summer.

9. MH370: The missing plane

Mentions: 2,535

On 8 March, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 was no longer visible on radar. The disappearance of 370 people sparked an investigation the size of which had never been seen before and became one of the biggest mysteries in contemporary history. Despite official reports, thousands of hypotheses, and an exhaustive search for evidence, there is one question that remains unanswered: What really happened?

10. Heart palpitations

Mentions: 1,650

Charlie, an overly nervous and openly gay thinker, and Nick, a good-natured and jovial rugby player, meet at a British primary school for boys. Friendship blossoms quickly, but can there be more…? Based on the hit Heartstopper graphic novel series by Alice Osman.

Twitter launched its Trends section in 2008 (AFP)

Although Twitter has been called sms from internet For its messages that allow a maximum of 280 characters (originally 140 characters), this is not the only thing to which the success of the Blue Bird Network is attributed, but it is also Trend (trend).

It was in 2008 when the platform launched this tool And company co-founder Jack Dorsey described it as “Development of morning information”Because earlier where a person used to get information about the most important news by reading newspaper or watching morning news, now Twitter users get information from trend blogs. a glimpse of what was considered important at a given time,

From that first glance, a path was laid that allowed him to “explore” a certain topic of interest, not only to see the opinions of others, but also to participate in the conversation.

At present, it is possible to see the trending topic at the national and global level.

trends by twitter page is determined by an algorithm And by default, they’re personalized based on the accounts you follow, your interests, and your location. This algorithm identifies topics that are popular at any given time, not topics that have been popular over a period of time or on a daily basis, to help you find the most recently discussed topics.

has also become a trending topic an amplifier Citizen complaints in the world, such as the #MeToo or #BlackLivesMatter movements.

Thor: Love and Thunder was one of the most watched movies of 2022. (Disney Plus)

with the presence of various streaming platforms There are now more and more new series and movies to enjoy each week and among that accumulation are a few titles they stand out more than othersEstablishing a monopoly on interaction between Internet users.

According to the list of “Year in Searches” annual summary prepared by Google for 2022, The most talked about and searched movie of the year was Thor: Love and ThunderFrom the Marvel universe and starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

second on the list black adam, action and adventure film that managed to unite Dwayne Johnson, Henry Cavill; In third place was the production in which Tom Cruise took part, Top Gun: MaverickThis was followed by Robert Pattinson’s Batman and the animated film Charm.

last five places The Brahmastras were: Part One-Shiva, Jurassic World Dominion, KGF: Chapter 2; Uncharted and Morbius.

about the seriesThe two most searched titles of the year were HBO productions. ExcitementAfter dragon house, Disney Plus series, Moon Knight, took the third spot.

In fourth place was the Netflix series, The Watcher, followed by Anna’s invention, In sixth place was the Dahmer series; Then there’s The Boys.

South Korea’s Apocalypse series in eighth place, we are all dead, The boys remained on the ninth stage; And finally, in position number 10 there was a successful adaptation of the book for teenagers. heart rate booster,

keep reading:

more news

Top Movies and Series on Netflix

Most mentioned movies and series on Twitter

Other Streaming Rankings