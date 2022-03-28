Twitter reacts to major announcement about Kyrie Irving

Getty Kyrie Irving

For those who just found out, the star of the Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving he was sidelined for the first 35 games of the season after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Earlier in the season, all New York City athletes were required to be vaccinated to play indoor sports. Initially, Nets managers decided that having Irving as a part-time player would be too much of a distraction for the team. But in January, the Nets decided to bring Irving back on a part-time basis. General manager Sean Marks and Nets owner Joe Tsai decided having Irving back in whatever capacity was best for Brooklyn, as a team that has been decimated by injuries this season.

New York City lifted restrictions on vaccinations and the use of masks in March, but the private sector mandate that remained in place still required Irving to be vaccinated to play. Fortunately for Nets fans, the day they’ve been waiting for has finally arrived. New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday the removal of the private sector mandate, clearing the way for Irving to play at Barclays Center and eventually become a full-time player.

Irving’s status has been a topic of discussion for most of the NBA season. With the Nets just starting to get into his groove, his return could put them squarely in title contention. Twitter lit up with the news of Kyrie’s return to Barclays.

@kyrieirving Said he’s the voice of the voiceless as @craigcartonlive just said… I bet he never cared about the voiceless… He’ll play Sunday and forget all about the voiceless lol #Fraud — The Only Tio AL (@1InfamousTioAL) March 24, 2022

We hold these truths to be self-evident:

• the world is not flat

• Covid-19 is not a hoax

• Covid-19 vaccines will not kill you Kyrie Irving, and all other unvaxxed @NBA players should not be allowed to play or practice. https://t.co/JOYViOUFVl — Boz (not Bob) 🌊 (@bzbx) March 24, 2022

hey @kyrieirving please sit out on Sunday to show that you are truly a “voice for the voiceless” and support NYC workers who lost their jobs over the vaccine — Craig Carton (@craigcartonlive) March 24, 2022

IT IS OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL KYRIE IRVING IS BACK AT THE CLAYS. — Brandon ®️ (@BLCity5) March 24, 2022

Kyrie Irving is an absolute stud for his stand against coerced vaccination, & ESPN, which claims to aspire to amplify the voices of Black athletes who speak up on difficult political issues, has not only NOT amplified his voice, but basically just ignored him. MSM = propaganda. pic.twitter.com/hKmzhsVWsS — Trent Steele, Liberty Dad (@SteeleDaddy) March 24, 2022

Eric Adams speaks out on the decision to lift restrictions

Adams had been adamant about his convictions about not lifting the mandate of the private sector to appease athletes and entertainers. But during a news conference at Citi Field on Thursday, Adams said that after several conversations with his team’s medical professionals, he felt the time was right to lift the restrictions.

“Today I sign an Emergency Executive Order 62, expanding the performance exemption to private employer mandates. It’s about putting New York City’s artists and athletes on an equal footing,” Adams said. according to NetsDaily.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has officially expanded the city’s vaccine mandate exemption for athletes and performers. Kyrie Irving can now play in home games.pic.twitter.com/ftMFIhGMd9 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 24, 2022

Under the aforementioned mandate, unvaccinated players on visiting teams were eligible to play in games at Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden, but Nets and Knicks players had to be vaccinated in order to play.

“On my first day as mayor, I looked at the rule that local players were at an unfair disadvantage compared to visiting players. Immediately, I felt we needed to attend to that. My medical professionals told me, ‘Eric, we’re in a different place. We have to wait until we are at a point where we are in a low area to revisit some of the mandates. We are there today.” Adams continued.

“Currently, only non-residents are exempt from this executive order. We are expanding it to New York City residents. Unthinkable. We were treating our artists and athletes differently just because they lived and played for local teams. That is not acceptable. This exemption has been a self-imposed competitive disadvantage for our sports teams, but this new order would help boost our economy.”

It’s been an uphill climb for both the Nets and their fans, but Kyrie Irving is finally a full-time player. He will make his Barclays Center debut on Sunday when Brooklyn takes on the Charlotte Hornets.

