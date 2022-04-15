Twitter resists against Elon Musk: its board announced that it will try to prevent the purchase by the CEO of Tesla

Elon Musk tries to take control of Twitter, but his board acts to defend himself. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Twitter Inc. announced that it will adopt the strategy known as poison pill -English for poison pill- to resist the hostile offer launched by the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk when he offered to buy the entire company or sell his stake in it, bringing down the share price. The advance of the richest man in the world on the social network will find resistance in the company’s board, although the end of the arm wrestling is difficult to predict.

The social media platform adopted a “limited duration shareholder rights plan” to hedge against the $43 billion all-cash takeover offer.

Musk made the offer Wednesday in a letter to the board of directors of Twitter – the microblogging platform that has become a global communication medium for individuals and world leaders – and it was made public in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

A strategy poison pill allows existing shareholders the right to purchase additional shares at a discount, effectively diluting the hostile party’s stake

A strategy poison pill allows existing shareholders the right to purchase additional shares at a discount, effectively diluting the hostile party’s stake. In this case, Elon Musk.

The strategy is common among companies attacked by activist investors — investors seeking to influence the company’s conduct — or in hostile takeover situations.

The Tesla CEO bought 9.2% of Twitter earlier this month, days before launching his assault to take control of the company.

The Board of Directors established a shareholder rights plan, exercisable if a party acquires 15% of the shares without prior approval, with a duration of only one year. The plan is intended to ensure that anyone who takes control of Twitter by accumulating shares in the market pays all shareholders an appropriate control premium.

Twitter enacted the plan to buy time, according to a person familiar with the matter cited by the international agency Bloomberg. The board wants to be able to analyze and negotiate any deal, and can still accept it..

“The Rights Plan does not preclude the Board from engaging with the parties or accepting an acquisition proposal if the Board believes it is in the best interest of Twitter and its shareholders,” the company said in a statement.

According to international agencies, the Board seeks to buy time while it analyzes its options. You can still accept Musk’s offer

Following the announcement of the purchase offer, Musk appeared at the TED conference in Vancouver, where he explained his vision for the company.

“Twitter has become a kind of de facto public square, so it is really important that people have the reality and the perception that they are able to speak freely within the confines of the law,” he said, adding that he wanted to do an open source algorithm.

“This is not a way to make money, my strong intuitive sense is that having a public platform that is highly trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important for the future of civilization, I don’t care about economics at all,” he added.

Musk said he wasn’t sure he “would be able to acquire it”. He added that his intention was to also retain “as many shareholders as the law allows,” rather than retain sole ownership of the company himself.

In addition, he indicated that he has a “plan B” if the Twitter board of directors rejects his offer.. But she did not want to give more details. However, in his presentation today, he said he would reconsider his investment if the offer failed.

KEEP READING:

Record inflation: the threats of the second semester that will make it difficult to lower prices

The seven “frozen” meat cuts of the Government’s price agreement had increases of up to 9.5% in March

After the strong data in March, how much will the dollar and inflation reach at the end of the year