Twitter says users are leaving in droves after Elon Musk purchase

Twitter has a new owner: Elon Musk. The magnate and head of Tesla bought the social network for 44 million dollars and promised changes in its root to stick to freedom of expression.

Although the South African has not specified what he will do specifically so that everyone on the network can give their opinion without being banned, he did announce that he would put an end to false accounts or ‘bots’ and would require all users to verify that they are human.

However, a few hours after the acquisition it seems that the transformations are already underway. Several tweeters have reported significant losses in followers, while other accounts are growing their numbers.

Who are losing and gaining followers?

According to the economic media ‘Fortune’, there is an “avalanche” of people in the United States, mostly from the left or liberal, who are seeing how their followers go down.

Among those affected are former first lady Michelle Obama, congresswoman and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Senator Bernie Sanders, who no longer have more than 10,000 followers, according to data from the SocialBlade portal. For his part, former President Barack Obama already has 6,000 fewer followers and current President Joe Biden has dropped by almost 6,000.

Politicians would not be the only ones affected. The singer Katy Perry, with a liberal position and a supporter of the Democratic Party, lost some 200 thousand followers, according to information from the ‘NBC’ media.

Instead, the numbers for personalities with right-wing or conservative ideology seem to be in the green.

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green, recognized for her staunch defense of Donald Trump and her opinions against anticovid vaccination, grew 41 thousand followers. Ted Cruz, another senator from the Republican Party, raised 40,000 and Laura Ingraham, a political commentator for the ‘Fox News’ network, has already seen her new 27,000 ‘followers’.

What does Musk’s social network say?

Twitter responded to the revealed statistics. According to the social network, these are “fluctuations in the follower count” caused by the closure of “organic” accounts, they told the ‘NBC’ television network. That is to say: profiles by their will would have left the network.

Of course, they did not specify exactly which accounts are suffering losses and which are winning.

While we continue to take action on accounts that violate our spam policy, which may affect follower numbers, these fluctuations appear to be largely the result of an increase in new account creation and deactivation. .

Thus, the Musk effect would be felt in the network. The richest person in the world has only said in the last few hours that “by freedom of expression, I simply mean what conforms to the law.”

“I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less freedom of expression, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people, ”he tweeted to his more than 86 million followers.

