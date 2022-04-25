Twitter shares trade sharply on Wall Street ahead of impending Elon Musk purchase

Elon Musk’s Twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this illustration taken on April 15, 2022. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File)

Shares of Twitter rose at the open of Wall Street trading on Monday amid reports that the company will soon accept Elon Musk’s takeover offer. However, the indices generally fell.

About 10 minutes after trading, Twitter shares traded 3.7 percent higher.

However, the composite index nasdaq technology-rich lost 0.5 percent and the S&P 500 broad-based lost 1.18 percent.

industry average dow jones benchmark fell 1 percent.

According to various media, such as New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and the CNBC, Twitter could announce its acquisition by the boss of Teslawhich proposed in mid-April to buy the entire group for $54.20 a share and withdraw the platform from the New York Stock Exchange.

If the offer is accepted as is, would value Twitter at $43 billion, up from $38.5 billion today.

Musk said last week that it had raised $46.5 billion to make the purchase.

It also considered the possibility of launching a hostile takeover bid (OPA) directly through the shareholders.to avoid the board of directors.

According to the press, Twitter’s board of directors met Sunday to review the billionaire’s proposal.

The board had initially been reluctant, considering using a so-called “poison pill” clause to make the takeover more difficult.

That clause states that if one shareholder reaches more than 15% of Twitter’s capital, the board reserves the right to sell the shares to all other shareholders. Musk currently owns just over 9% of the capital of the social network.

With more than 82 million followers, The richest man in the world uses his Twitter account almost daily to give news about his companies, joke around and even launch provocations.

Musk promised to transform the social network to become “the platform for freedom of expression around the world”, without detailing the changes it intended to apply.

