Twitter strikes back at Elon Musk: what is the “poison pill”, the strategy with which the social network seeks to prevent the purchase of the CEO of Tesla | News Univision Technology

Twitter strikes back at Elon Musk: what is the "poison pill", the strategy with which the social network seeks to prevent the purchase of the CEO of Tesla
Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter but Twitter does not want to be bought by Elon Musk.
So after Tesla’s boss and the world’s richest man made his shocking $43 billion offer, the social network’s board of directors fired back.
Twitter launched a maneuver that in the world of finance has a striking name: poison pill.
This defense seeks to make things so difficult for the hostile buyer that he ends up giving up.
“The Rights Plan will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group will gain control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders a control premium,” Twitter said in a statement published on Twitter. Friday afternoon.
What is the poison pill of Twitter to Elon Musk
When Musk announced that since January he had been buying securities almost daily until he had accumulated more than 9% of the company -the individual with the most shares-, he was invited to join the board of directors on the condition that he commit to not exceeding 14.9 %.
Five days later, the company itself said that Musk had refused to enter the board of directors.
This, in the midst of a string of tweets from Musk, some not very serious and many already deleted, in which he proposed things like stopping selling ads (the main source of income) or turning the San Francisco offices into a shelter for ceiling.
No one in the company hid their discomfort at the situation. Chief Executive Parag Agrawal even warned employees this week that “distractions” were coming, calling on them to “turn down the noise and focus on work.” Some investors spoke out against the proposal, including Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.
In a document sent to securities regulators in the United States, Twitter Inc. explained that Musk sent a letter to the company on Wednesday with a proposal to acquire the rest. Musk offered $54.20 per share, or more than $43 billion. The businessman said that this was his best and last offer, but did not give details about the financing. Offer is non-binding and subject to financing and other conditions.
This Friday, the company responds to Musk’s offer to acquire the entire company to take it private with a “poison pill”.
This defense strategy of companies listed on the stock market against a “hostile” takeover attempt has different variants but It is fundamentally about making the acquisition more expensive so that the applicant to buy desists.
And that is done with complex financial operations that, mainly, consist of flooding the market with the issuance of new securities or allowing current shareholders, except the buyer, to acquire securities at a discount.
Twitter explained that the measure, formally called “limited duration shareholder rights plan”aims to allow its investors to “realize the full value of their investment” in the company, reducing the likelihood that a single person can gain control without paying shareholders a premium or giving the board more time.
This plan would come into effect if someone accumulates more than 15% of the company in transactions that have not been approved by the board of directors.