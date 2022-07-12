Twitter sued Elon Musk after the breakdown of the purchase agreement for USD 44,000 million

Twitter sues Elon Musk for breach of contract, according to court documents (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

Twitter Inc sued Elon Musk on Tuesday for breaching the $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform, and asked a Delaware state court to order the world’s richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter shareaccording to a court filing.

“Having put on a public show to put Twitter on the line, and having proposed and then signed a vendor-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he – unlike any other party subject to Delaware contract law – is free to change his mind, wreck the company, discontinue operations, destroy shareholder value, and walk away.”states the lawsuit.

Musk had announced on Friday that terminated the agreement because Twitter had violated it by failing to respond to requests for information about fake or spam accounts on the platforms, which is critical to its business performance.

Twitter’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Bret Taylor, tweeted Tuesday that a lawsuit has been filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery “to that Elon Musk meets his contractual obligations.”

The suit urges the court to order the billionaire to complete his Twitter purchase agreement, arguing that no amount of financial compensation could repair the damage he has caused. “Musk’s conduct simply confirms that he wants to escape the binding contract he freely signed, and harm Twitter in the process,” the suit warns. “Twitter has suffered and will continue to suffer irreparable harm as a result of Defendants’ breaches.”

The Delaware trial court frequently handles business disputes between the many corporations, including Twitter, that are incorporated there.

Twitter shares rose slightly in after-market trading when the news broke.

Elon Musk said he canceled the Twitter purchase for not providing all the information he requested

The contract signed in April calls for Musk to pay Twitter a $1 billion breakup if he can’t complete the deal for funding or regulatory reasons. Nevertheless, the breakup fee would be waived if Musk terminates the deal on his own.

Musk had threatened to stop the deal unless the company showed proof that spam and bot accounts accounted for less than 5% of users who see advertising on the social networking service.

Last month, Twitter gave Musk access to its “firehose,” a raw data repository of hundreds of millions of daily tweets.

Twitter’s lawyers have called Elon Musk’s attempt to back out of the $44 billion purchase of the social network “invalid.” “The alleged termination of Mr. Musk’s contract (…) is invalid and unlawful, and constitutes a repudiation of his obligations under the agreement”, asserted the legal team of the social network in a letter shared by the Securities Market Commission (SEC).

With information from AFP, AP and Reuters

